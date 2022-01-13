NORTH ANDOVER — Andover may have entered last week as the No. 3-ranked team in the Boston Globe’s Eastern Mass. polls, but the Golden Warriors weren’t letting that change their mindset.
“We come into every game with the mentality that we’re still the underdog,” said guard Danny Resendiz. “This team still has a lot to prove.”
Sparked by Resendiz, Andover rolled past rival North Andover 69-42 last Tuesday. This followed by the cancellation of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic two weeks ago.
“We were all devastated when we heard the Christmas Tournament was canceled,” said Resendiz. “The first practice after we heard, the locker room was quiet. We were all devastated. We’ve been looking forward to getting into league play and prove something.”
Resendiz, a sophomore, got Andover going on Tuesday, scoring eight of his squad’s first 12 points. Ryan MacLellan (12 points) and Logan Satlow (12 points, game-high 14 rebounds) also added key buckets.
“Aggressiveness is the key, we wanted to set the tone,” said Resendiz, who finished with 13 points. “The guys spaced the floor well and got me my shots and I wanted to be a dog out there on defense. We all want to be dogs.”
Added guard Rohit Srinivasan: “It was a good team win against a tough team. We want to set the tone with wins against teams and our area, and we are happy to get a good win.
Boys Swimming
Giles takes three
Ivan Giles won the 50 freestyle (24.55) and 100 backstroke (59.86), Eric Xu took the 100 butterfly (55.87), Henry Campbell won the 100 freestyle (52.28), Patrick Soong took the 100 breaststroke (59.86) and they teamed to win the 200 medley relay (1:45.55) as Andover beat Central Catholic 85-67 last Tuesday.
Wrestling
Warriors sweep meet
Yandel Morales (106/113), Jason Ballou (113/120), Jonathan Davila (152/160) and Jimmy Archambault (170) all went 3-0 as Andover swept an MVC quad-meet with wins over Methuen (44-18), Lowell (51-30) and Tewksbury (43-30) on Saturday. Nick Archambault (126 pounds), Yasser Maita (220 pounds) and Max McNeeley (182 pounds) each added two wins.
Girls Track
Kiley wins mile
Molly Kiley won the mile in 5:22.09 to lead Andover at the MVC regular season meet last Wednesday
Girls Basketball
Hanscom, Foley dominate
Amelia Hanscom scored a game-high 18 points as Andover bested North Andover 51-38 last Tuesday. Anna Foley added 10 points for the winners.
...
Anna Foley tallied a game-best 20 points as Andover improved to 4-0 with a 56-43 win over Dracut last Thursday. Amelia Hanscom chipped in with 15 points for the winners.
Boys Hockey
Four Warriors score
Matt Trudell, Ryan Magner, Joe Bucci and Tyler Walles each scored a goal as Andover topped Westford Academy 4-2 last Wednesday. JJ Quill made 22 saves for the winners.
...
Andover lost to archrival Central Catholic 4-1 on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.