BOYS BASKETBALL
Andover turned defense into second-half fast-break points as the Golden Warrior boys ran away from Methuen in the quarterfinal round of the ninth annual Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic last Tuesday.
Trailing by a pair at the break, the Warriors had five steals during a crucial 17-0 run that began late in the third en route to a 56-47 victory at Merrimack College as the tournament returned following a COVID-forced hiatus.
“It’s good to be back here,” Andover coach David Fazio said, “after the last two years of not having (the tournament) with two of the best teams we ever had who never had a chance to play in it. So, our experience here is going to be vital (for the season).”
Senior Chase Lembo led the second-half charge with four third-quarter steals — the first of which led to a fast-break lay-up by freshman Luka Palermo, who converted the ensuing free throw to give the Warriors the lead for good at 29-28 with 6:05 left in the third.
While the Rangers pulled within two on a Rucky Vasquez lay-up with 2:08 remaining, it would be their final points for the following seven minutes.
Lembo, who had 12 points, turned his final steal of the period into a runaway lay-up for a 38-32 lead.
“We played really good (defense) in the second half,” Fazio said. “We did a good job of changing defenses. (Methuen) is a really good team. They’re athletic and tough. We had our hands full today.”
But the Warriors kept running, using three more fast break buckets in the run to open their biggest lead at 49-32 with 3:25 remaining.
Senior Ryan MacLellan led the way for Andover (2-1) with a game-high 24 points.
“This was great,” MacLellan said. “The guys got to the gym nice and early and got a lot of shots up. Everybody was all juiced up. The environment was great. There are a lot of people here, and it’s a great experience for us.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andover built a 39-20 halftime lead and coasted past MVC rival Haverhill, 60-35 in the first round of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic last Tuesday.
Senior Ari White had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Golden Warriors. Marissa Kobelski added 13 points in the win, while Anna Foley dropped in 11.
GYMNASTICS Bresnick dominates
Gabriella Bresnick won the vault (9.1), bars (9.3), beam (9.3), floor exercise (9.35) and all-around (37.05) as Andover beat Haverhill 134.85-128.75 last Wednesday. Amanda Kim added a thirds in the vault (8.65) and beam (8.4).
TRACK Chowdhury, Sheldon earn wins
Neil Chowdhury won the 600 (1:27.56) at the Merrimack Valley Conference Meet last Wednesday. On the girls side, Ashley Sheldon won the 55 hurdles (9.20).
WRESTLING Warriors keep rolling
Yandel Morales (106 pounds) scored a pin in 0:54, Adrian Luck (132 pounds) had a pin in 0:55 as Andover topped Lawrence 63-18 last Wednesday. Also scoring wins for the Warriors were Jason Ballou (120), Alex Luck (138), Anthony Archambault (145), Amirhossein Zamani (160), Gavin Oliveria (170), Lucas Oliveria (182), Stephen Medeiros (220) and Jason Osborne (285).