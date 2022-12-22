Ryan MacLellan scored a game-high 25 points, as Andover opened the season by beating Haverhill 67-59 on Friday. Rohit Srinivasan added 14 points and freshman Luka Palmero chipped in with six points for the winners.
WRESTLING
Morales, Warriors impress
Andover High scored a pair of champions at the seven-team Londonderry Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
Yandel Morales took the title at 106 pounds, while there was plenty of “Luck” involved in the 138-pound final. Andover’s Alexander Luck scored a 19-second pin for the title over Golden Warrior Adrian Luck.
Jason Ballou added a second-place finish at 120 pounds and Nick Archambault (126 pounds) and Lucas Oliveira (170 pounds) each scored third-place finishes.
...
Jason Osborne fought for a pin in 4:59 at 285 pounds, as Andover topped traditional state power and rival North Andover 57-21 last Thursday. Yandel Morales (113 pounds) added a pin in 1:51, Nick Archambault (126 pounds) earned a 6-2 decision, Will Sheehan (195 pounds) earn a pin in 1:25 and Stephen Medeiros (220 pounds) scored a pin in 2:20 for the winners.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MacLean tallies in tie
Rose MacLean scored a goal as Andover played Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover to a 1-1 tie on Saturday. Eliza O’Sullivan and Scarlet Glass each tallied an assist for the Golden Warriors in the tie game.