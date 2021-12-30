Boys Basketball
It took Andover High exactly one quarter to live up to the preseason hype, embrace the accompanying heat and take charge against rival Central Catholic.
Down 16-6 early and 19-12 after a quarter, Andover erased the deficit, dominating the second quarter and never looking back in a 62-57 win over the Raiders last Tuesday.
“We had all last year without the crowd. Coming out here, maybe there were a little nerves, but we took the punch and came back in the second,” said Andover star Aidan Cammann. “I think (it shows) we can handle adversity and come back stronger.”
That 22-10 second-quarter barrage, which included a closing 11-3 flurry, was a showcase not just for the big men, Cammann (game-high 19 points) and Logan Satlow (12 points), but also for point guard Ryan MacLellan.
The junior drew raves from both sides in his 18-point night, which included a TikTok-worthy crossover and step-back 3-pointer that sent the Andover faithful into a state of delirium.
“Ryan’s a three-year player for us. He started for us last year and was (an Eagle-Tribune All-Star) last year,” said Warrior coach David Fazio. “He had surgery in the preseason so he’s just coming back. The kid is just a gutty kid. He lives for this stuff. He loves this stuff.
“I said to the kids that pressure is a privilege. There’s a lot of pressure on us, we’ve got a lot of good kids coming back. Instead of being afraid of the pressure, let’s be proud of it.”
Girls Track
Parrot, Kiley shine
Jodi Parrot won the 55 hurdles (8.55) and long jump (17-1) and Molly Kiley took the 1,000 (3:12.02) as Andover beat Haverhill (71-25) and Lowell (66-34) but fell to North Andover (59-41) and Central Catholic 65-35) last Tuesday.
Boys Hockey
Trudell, Andover beat No. 1
Matt Trudell scored twice, and Andover earned a 2-1 victory over Hingham, the preseason No. 1-ranked team in Massachusetts, last Wednesday. JJ Quill made 28 saves for the winners.
Wrestling
Davila fights for win
Andover’s Jonathan Davila earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Chelmsford star Jack Walsh, and the Golden Warriors took a 50-21 victory over the Lions last Wednesday. Steve Johnson scored a key pin in 0:56 at 106 pounds while Jason Ballou (120) needed just 0:30 for a pin and Nick Archambault scored a pin in 1:01.
Boys Track
Chowdhury impresses
Neil Chowdhury won the 600 in 1:25.86 as Andover beat Haverhill (58-42) and Methuen (68-32) but fell to Lowell (56-43), North Andover (71.5-28.5) and Central Catholic (63.5-36.5) last Tuesday.
Gymnastics
Foster leads the way
Molly Foster won the bars (8.4) and was second in the beam (8.95) to lead Andover last Tewksbury 131.1-129.05 last Wednesday. Amanda Oltman added a second in the bars (8.15) and Maggie Consentino was runner-up in the vault (8.65).
Girls Hockey
Cedorchuk nets two
Brooke Cedorchuk scored twice and Rose MacLean, Eliza O’Sullivan, Amy Pinkham and Rose Memmolo each scored once as Andover rolled over Westford Academy 6-0 last Wednesday.
