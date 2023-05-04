BOYS TRACK
Andover’s Ryan Swenson and Tyler Drummey tied for first in the boys pole vault — each with an 11-11.75 — to lead competitors at the MSTCA Division 1 Relays on Saturday. The boys took third (40 points) as a team.
Also for Andover, Harvey Lys was second in the high jump (6-2), leading the high jump relay to a second-place finish. The pole vault relay took the top two spots — the “A team” was first and the “B team” was second — and 4x100 relay was fourth.
...
Neil Chowdhury won the 100 dash (11.0) and the 200 (22.7) and helped lead the 4x100 relay (44.9) as Andover topped Lowell 78-88 last Wednesday. Owen Andrade won the discus (112-10), Harvey Lys won the mile (4:31.0) and Peter Stubler took the 2-mile (10:05) for the winners.
GIRLS TRACK
Andover’s Ashley Sheldon won the triple jump (36-0), leading the way at the MSTCA Relays on Saturday. The Andover girls took second as a team (54 points).
The Golden Warriors also won the shuttle hurdles relay (1:06.24) and placed second in the 4x800 (9:45.79). In the pole vault, Lily Brown was second (9-11.25) and Sophia Hutchins was third (9-05.25).
...
Audrey Thoma won the 400 (62.6) and Michaela Buckley took the 400 hurdles (69.4) as Andover downed Lowell 90-55 last Wednesday. Ashley Sheldon won the high jump (5-4) and 100 hurdles (15.1), JJ Conteh took the 100 dash (12.4) and Lily Brown won the pole vault (8-0).
BASEBALL
Gruenberg does it all
Chris Jaillet and Jack Gruenberg combined for the shutout while Gruenberg added to the cause with four runs driven in as Andover defeated Lawrence 6-0 last Monday. Mason Rosner and Teddy Gibson each added two hits and two runs scored and Braeden Archambault and Alex Berman each chipped in with an RBI for the winners.
...
Trailing by nine, Andover made things very interesting in the last of the seventh against Central Cathoic last Wednesday. Luke Bardetti got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and that followed with RBI singles from Mason Rosner, John Bessette and a bases loaded walk to Chris Jaillet. That made it 9-4, then Jack Gruenberg added a two-run single. But that was as close as the Golden Warriors would get, falling 9-6.
Ben Workman pitched extremely well in defeat. He mixed up pitches very well, including a nice breaking ball that bent late. He gave up two earned runs over 5.2 innings, striking out two.
GIRLS TENNIS
Singles sweep away
Mia Thomas, Sonika Chaudhary and Elysia Yu each scored 6-0, 6-0 singles sweeps as Andover beat Lowell 5-0 last Monday.
...
Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim won No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-1 and Elysia Yu and Valerie Chu took No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-0 as Andover defeated Methuen 5-0 on Friday.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Medina, McNally lead huge win
Zach Medina notched a team-best 14 service points, while Alex McNally had a career-high 18 kills as Andover bested Haverhill 3-1 on Friday. Isaac Williams added six blocks, Enzo Masters had 21 digs and Marco Gomez Cabo chipped in with 31 assists for the winners.
...
Alex McNally scored team-highs in kills (10) and service points (15) as Andover topped Billerica 3-1 last Monday. Griffin Connell added 10 kills, Teddy Addessa made four blocks and Enzo Masters had 14 digs for the winners.
...
Despite 11 service points and four aces for Isaac Williams, Andover fell to Chelmsford 3-1 last Wednesday. Marco Gomez Cabo added 19 assists and Griffin Connell had 11 kills for the Warriors.
BOYS TENNIS
Warriors keep rolling
Nik Narina (6-1 6-2), Conor Rea (6-1, 6-0) and Nate Gellman (6-1, 6-1) won their singles matches as Andover topped North Andover 5-0 last Wednesday.
...
Peter Doan and Akarsh Janarthanan swept top doubles and Randy Tran and Marcel Joe took No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-3 as Andover beat Methuen 5-0 on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Ruvido, Lachapelle net three
Ethan Ruvido and Drew Lachapelle each scored three goals as Andover downed Haverhill 20-4 on Friday. Matt Johnson, Brendan Sheedy and Cam Brosnan each scored twice for the winners.
SOFTBALL
Portschert’s effort for naught
Andover’s Molly Portschert allowed just five hits, but the Golden Warriors managed just three hits, falling to North Andover 2-0 on Friday.