BOYS TENNIS
Nik Narina battle for a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) to lead Andover to a 5-0 win over Chelmsford last Tuesday. Conor Rea (6-0, 6-2) and Nate Gellman (6-1, 6-2) as the Golden Warriors’ first win under new head coach David Hughes. Mike Wartman, who led the Golden Warriors for more than three decades, retired before the season.
Nate Gellman rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles to lead Andover to a 3-2 win over rival Westford Academy. Peter Doan and Ayush Dewagan won top doubles (6-1, 6-2) and Aadi Trivedi and Sam Gomer took No. 2 doubles (6-1, 4-6, 6-2).
BOYS TRACK Warren takes two
Enzo Warren won the triple jump (35-4) and 110 hurdles (16.0) to lead Andover to a 100-43 win over Haverhill last Wednesday. Owen Auduachbe took the discus (111-2), Harvey Lys won the high jump (6-2) and Ben Murfitt took the 400 (55.4) for the winners.
GIRLS TRACK Two for Yates, Sheldon
Kathleen Yates won the discus (94-6) and javelin (89-9) and Ashley Sheldon won the high jump (5-2) and triple jump (37-2) as Andover topped Lowell 106-35 last Wednesday. Shayla Quill won the long jump (15-6), JJ Conte took the 100 (13.0) and Michaela Buckley won the 400 hurdles (71.0).
GIRLS TENNIS Chen, Chaudhary sweep
Rachel Chen (No. 1 singles) and Sonika Chaudhary (No. 3 singles) each scored 6-0, 6-0 victories and Mia Thomas (No. 2 singles) won 6-0, 6-1 as Andover opened its season with a 5-0 victory over Tewksbury last Monday.
BOYS LACROSSE Florio tops 100 goals
Captain Kiernan Florio scored his 100th and 101st goals of his high school career, and four goals in the game, to lead Andover to a 10-9 win over Chelmsford last Tuesday. Matt Johnson added three goals, JP Guinee scored twice and Mac Gobiel scored once for the winners.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Isaac Williams scored team-highs in kills (9), service points (18) and aces (4) to lead Andover to a 3-0 win over Methuen. Marco Gomez-Cabo notched 24 assists and five blocks and Noah Chanthaboun added 10 digs for the winners.
GIRLS LACROSSE Jordan scores in loss
Hannah Jordan scored a goal, but Andover fell to Chelmsford 8-1 last Tuesday.