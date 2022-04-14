Owen Chanthaboun notched 18 kills to lead Andover to a 3-0 win over Methuen last Wednesday. Rueben Osborn added 14 service points and seven kills and Marco Gomez-Cabo had 32 assists and four aces for the winners.
Despite 14 service points for Reuben Osborn, Andover fell to Lowell Catholic 3-0 on Friday. Owen Chanthaboun added 24 kills and Marco Gomez-Cabo had 37 assists for the Golden Warriors.
Baseball
Bucci delivers big
Joe Bucci lashed a 2-run single in the top of the seventh and Andover survived a 2-run Algonquin rally in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 6-5 season-opening win last Tuesday. Tyler Walles had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Bucci had another hit for the winners.
Girls Lacrosse
Gobiel nets seven
Tess Gobiel erupted for seven goals as Andover crushed Tewksbury 20-7 last Tuesday. Jack Brussard and Haley Carver each scored four goals and Rose MacLean added a pair of goals for the Warriors. Allie Batchelder made four saves for the win.
Tess Gobiel scored seven goals for the second straight game, Haley Carver had a second straight four-goal game and Andover beat Peabody 17-10 last Wednesday. Rose MacLean and Brooke Cedorchuk each added two goals and Allie Batchelder made eight saves for the winners.
Despite two goals for Tess Gobiel, Andover lost to Central Catholic 20-5 on Friday.
Girls Tennis
Chen rallies back
Rachel Chen rallied to win No. 2 singles 1-6, 6-4, 10-7 and lead Andover to a 4-1 win over Westford Academy on Friday. Mia Thomas added a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 3 singles.