Michaela Chokureva and the Andover girls swimming and diving team had a terrific showing at the MIAA North Sectional Meet on Sunday, with Chokureva taking home two individual titles plus a relay victory as the Golden Warriors finished second overall.
Andover tallied 269 points as a team, second only to sectional champion and perennial rival Acton-Boxboro (321.5 points).
Chokureva finished first in the 200 IM (2:04.56) and the 100 freestyle (50.15) and joined Maya Flatley, Amelia Barron and Jaclyn Ambrose to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.20).
She, Ambrose, Gabriela McDonough and Aneesa Hazarika also finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.11), and Andover’s other top finishers included Barron (second 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), Flatley (fourth 200 freestyle, fifth 500 freestyle) and Ambrose (fifth 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle).
FIELD HOCKEY
Reilly nets two
Emma Reilly scored two goals to help lead Andover to a 7-0 win over Newton North in the Division 1 Round of 32 last Saturday. Mia Batchelder, Scarlet Glass, Casey Michael, Brooke Cedorchuk and Rose Memmolo each added a single goal and Kate Harris had an assist for the winners, who were scheduled to face Acton-Boxboro or Wednesday in the Round of 16.
BOYS SOCCER
Previte, Kamal lead win
Nik Previte and Ali Kamal each scored a goal and added an assist as Andover topped Springfield Central 3-1 in the Division 1 preliminary round on Saturday. Tyler Ardito scored the other Golden Warrior goal, while Enzo Masters had an assist for the Golden Warriors, who were scheduled to play Shrewsbury in the Round of 32 this week.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sipley leads the way
Lila Sipley scored team-highs in service points (20) and digs (18) as Andover beat Quincy 3-0 in the Division 1 Round of 32 on Saturday. Marissa Kobelski added a team-high 18 kills to go with 17 digs and 11 service points and Adrie Waldinger had four blocks and 10 service points for the Warriors, who were scheduled to play Haverhill in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.