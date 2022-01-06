The region’s most beloved holiday tournament was supposed to return this winter. Instead, the Andover boys and girls basketball teams received difficult news just after Christmas
The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic hoops tournament was canceled the day it was set to start due to COVID-19 concerns. It was the second straight season that COVID caused beloved tournament to be called off. Both Andover squads were favorites to compete for a title, and Andover High was initially planned to host the boys tournament.
“After a number of meetings .... I regret to inform everyone that the 2021 Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic is CANCELED,” tournament organizers wrote on the tourney’s official Twitter page (@MVHoopsGURU) on Dec. 27. “There have been too many COVID issues within many of the participating teams. Teams/Coaches are being notified now.”
Boys Basketball
Shahtanian red hot from deep
Richie Shahtanian hit four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points, leading Andover to a convincing 67-45 victory over perennial power St. John’s Prep on Friday. Aidan Cammann added a team-high 17 points and Ryan McLellan scored 15 points — each hitting three 3-pointers
Aidan Cammann scored a game-high 18 points as Andover topped New Hampshire foe Bishop Guertin 68-32 last Wednesday. Logan Satlow added 14 points, Ryan McLellan chipped in with 11 points and Richie Shahtanian hit three 3-poiners on his way to 10 points. The game was supposed to be a matchup in the Commonwealth Classic.
Girls Basketball
Defense dominates
Andover limited New Hampshire foe Londonderry to just six points in the first half, rolling to a 60-23 win last Thursday. Marissa Kobelski led the Golden Warriors with 15 points, while Anna Foley added 13 points. This game was also supposed to be a Commonwealth Classic matchup.
Girls Track
Parrott takes two
Jodi Parrott won the 55 hurdles (8.55) and long jump (17-1) as Andover beat Haverhill (71-25) and Lowell (66-34) but lost to North Andover (59-41) and Central Catholic (65-35) in a Merrimack Valley Conference multi-meet last Wednesday. Molly Kiley added the Golden Warriors’ other victory, taking the 1,000 in 3:12.02.
Gymnastics
Bresnick, Foster shine
Gabby Bresnick won the floor exercise (9.45), tied for first in the beam (9.2) and placed first in the all-around (35.55) as Andover beat Central Catholic 137.55-135.2 last Tuesday. Molly Foster added a win in the bars (8.85), tied Bresnick in the beam and placed second in floor (8.8) and the all-around (35.3). Amanda Oltman added a second in the bars (8.35) and Maggie Cosentino was third in the bars (8.3) and floor (8.7).
