GIRLS SOCCER
Ari Schwinn-Clanton and Kathleen Yates each scored a goal to pace Andover in a 2-1 win over Central Catholic last Thursday. Katie Ambrose and Ashley Sheldon each had an assist and Ainsley Napolitano made three saves for the winners.
...
Katie Ambrose, Ella Hoffenberg and Maeve Feeley each scored a goal as Andover beat Dracut 3-0 last Tuesday. The Golden Warriors didn’t allow a shot on goal.
FIELD HOCKEY
Reilly, DiFiore score twice
Emma Reilly and Bella DiFiore each scored two goals as Andover topped Shrewsbury 4-0 on Saturday. Adelaide Weeden made eight saves for the winners.
...
Haley Carver scored two goals and Mia Batchelder, Casey Michael, Hannah Herlihy and Rose Memolo each scored once as Andover rolled past Central Catholic 6-0 last Monday.
...
Bella DiFiore scored twice and Andover downed Haverhill 6-0 last Wednesday. Emma Reilly, Anna Broderick, Rose Memmolo and Hannah Herlihy each scored once, and the Golden Warriors didn’t allow a shot on net.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Trio keep dominating
Maya Flatley won the 200 freestyle (2:04.15) and 100 freestyle (59.09), Michaela Chokureva took the 50 freestyle (24.19) and 100 backstroke (1:00.44), Amelia Barron won the 200 IM (2:18.81) and 100 butterfly (1:02.33) and they teamed with Jacki Abrose to win the 400 freestyle relay as Andover defeated Haverhill 102-81 on Friday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Miele, Pierce lead wins
Sophia Miele scored 19 service points and Sophia Pierce had 38 assists to lead Andover to a 3-1 win over Chelmsford last Wednesday. Marissa Kobelski added 19 kills and Lila Sipley had 17 digs for the winners.
...
Sophia Pierce scored 31 assists to help Andover beat Danvers 3-0 on Friday. Lily Sipley added 11 digs, Sophia Miele had 18 service points and nine digs and Sammy Daly had three blocks.
...
Despite 18 service points and three aces for Erin Workman, Andover fell to Shrewsbury 3-2 last Monday. Sophia Miele added 13 kills, 17 service points and 18 digs and Sophia Pierce had 42 assists for the Warriors.
BOYS SOCCER
Ardito nets two
Tyler Ardito scored two goals to lead Andover to a 3-0 win over Dracut last Tuesday. Ryan Duffy added the other goal and Nil Castro-Rovira (2 saves) and Noah Chanthaboun (3 saves) combined on the shutout.
...
Nil Castro-Rovira made six saves as Andover played Central Catholic to a 0-0 last Thursday.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Chisholm takes second
Jacob Chisholm placed second overall in 16:43 last Andover swept Billerica (26-38) and Chelmsford (18-42) last Wednesday. Peter Stubler (fifth, 17:09) and Teddy Salamone (seventh, 17:19) were the next in for the Golden Warriors.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Lonergan in fourth
Mary Lonergan (fourth, 20:47) and Olivia Vives (fifth, 21:17) were the top Andover finishers as the Golden Warriors beat Chelmsford (18-42) but lost to Billerica (21-38) last Wednesday.