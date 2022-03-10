It was an historic weekend for the Andover High wrestling team, as senior Jonathan Davila became the first Golden Warrior to ever make the podium at the New England Tournament.
Davila placed third at 152 pounds, winning a thrilling 3-2 overtime decision over Nashoba Regional’s Lucien Perla in the third place match at the New England Wrestling Championship in Providence, R.I.
Davila, trailing 2-1, scored a reversal with 13 seconds left in the overtime to clinch the victory.
“I worked so hard for this since junior season,” said Davila. “I quit football so I could commit to wrestling 100%. I went to Smitty’s Wrestling Barn all summer, just to get on the podium at the New Englands.”
Davila had a long road to claim third place. He lost in the Round of 16 Friday night, dropping into the consolation bracket. He had to win five straight matches on Saturday to claim third place. Along the way he avenged his loss from Friday night, and his win over Perla avenged a tournament loss from last month.
“He really wasn’t wrestling well Friday night. Something was off,” said Andover coach Mike Bolduc. “But I saw his first match today and he looked fantastic. I thought he would be able to do it.”
Boys Basketball
Cammann stars in tourney opener
With the underdog visitors forcing their way into a tie at intermission, Andover coach Dave Fazio challenged the best player on the court to take command.
Aidan Cammann didn’t disappoint.
After watching St. John’s of Shrewsbury, seeded 30th in the Division 1 state tournament, take a two-point lead early in the third, Cammann scored 13 of his team’s final 16 points in the quarter, sparking the Golden Warriors to a 60-46 victory last Thursday.
“I said to him at halftime, ‘you didn’t come back here just to come back here,’” Fazio said. “You came back here to cement your legacy. You could have gone to prep school. You didn’t come back here to lose in the first round of 32. So, he finally got going. He can do everything.”
Cammann finished the night with 26 points. Richie Shahtanian added 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
It was the first bucket of the fourth that likely sealed the victory.
Taking an outlet pass from Logan Satlow, Danny Resendiz had an open court and a couple dribbles to decide his next course of action.
“I knew we needed a little energy, so I said I’ve got to go for it,” Resendiz said.
The 6-1 guard won’t be bragging about his air time, but the sophomore got high enough to finish off the one-handed dunk.
“I guess I was thinking dunk,” Resendiz said. “Me and Logan have had a little friendly competition to see who got the first dunk of the season, so I guess now I have him beat.”
Girls Basketball
Warrior roll
Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom each scored 21 points as Andover rolled to a 63-42 win over Newton South in the Division 1 Round of 32 (first round) on Friday.
Girls Hockey
Adams nets two
Lauren Adams scored two goals and Lillian Jagger made 26 saves for the shutout as Andover beat Franklin 4-0 in the Division 2 Round of 32 (first round) on Friday. Abby Murnane and Eliza O’Sullivan each added a goal for the Golden Warriors (13-6-2).
