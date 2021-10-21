Golf
Noah Farland placed fourth overall with a 76 to lead Andover to a second-place finish as a team at the Merrimack Valley Conference Open on Friday with a score of 238, behind only North Andover (223).
Nick Ventura tied for fifth (77) and Jack Simms was 23rd (85) to lead the Golden Warrior finishers.
...
A day after winning his varsity debut against Central Catholic, junior Jack Gruenberg added a big 1-up victory in Andover’s 15-5 win over Belmont last Wednesday. Noah Farland added a 2-and-1 win and Gardner Porter won 3-and-2 for the Golden Warriors (7-7), who clinched a postseason berth with the win.
...
Jake Morgan, Noah Farland, Jake Accardi and Brendan Carroll each earned a victory as Andover beat Central Catholic 14-6 last Tuesday.
Girls Cross Country Kiley keeps winning
Molly Kiley and Leila Boudries took the top two spots as Andover remained perfect on the season with a 20-40 win over Lowell last Wednesday. Kiley finished in 18:14 and Boudries was next in at 19:52.
Claire DeMerssseman was fourth (20:27), Meredith Williamson was sixth (20:38) and Anika Kapadia was seventh (20:45) for the winners, who are now 8-0 on the season.
Field Hockey Reilly nets No. 15
Emma Reilly continued to star with two goals, giving her 15 on the season to go with 18 assists, as Andover (12-0-1) topped Chelmsford 4-1 on Saturday. Casey Michael and Olivia Beucler each added a goal for the winners.
...
Emma Reilly had a hat trick and Andover rolled past Lowell 6-0 last Wednesday. Haley Carver, Rose Memmolo and Tess Gobiel each added a goal for the winners.
...
Olivia Beucler scored the game’s lone goal, and it was enough to give Andover a 1-0 victory over rival Needham last Tuesday. The Golden Warriors improved to 10-0-1 with the win.
Girls Soccer Warriors roll
Lauren Adams, Samantha Jenney and Stacey Azzi each netted a goal as Andover defeated Tewksbury 3-1 last Thursday. Ainsley Napolitano made two saves for the winners.
...
Despite four saves for Ainsley Napolitano, Andover lost to Danvers 2-0 last Tuesday.
Volleyball Pierce, Sipley excel
Sophia Pierce led Andover with 10 kills and 16 service points as the Golden Warriors beat Methuen 3-1 on Saturday. Ava Sipley added 34 assists and 10 digs and Sophia Miele had eight kills for the winners.
...
Marissa Kobelski tallied team-highs in digs (7) and blocks (3) and added 11 kills and 14 service points to lead Andover to a 3-0 win over Danvers last Tuesday. Sophia Pierce added 12 kills and Olivia Foster had 23 service points for the winners.
...
Despite 31 assists and 17 digs for Ava Sipley, Andover fell to Tewksbury 3-2 last Wednesday. Marissa Kobelski added 11 kills and four blocks and Sophia Pierce had 22 service points and 14 digs for the Warriors.
Boys Cross Country Serrano in second
Matt Serrano took second overall in 16:04, but Andover lost to perennial state powerhouse Lowell 25-34 last Wednesday. Colin Kirn was fourth (16:08) and DJ Walsh was fifth (16:10) for the Golden Warriors.
Boys Soccer Sylvester blanks Lowell
Gannon Sylvester made four saves for the shutout as Andover topped Lowell 4-0 last Thursday. Tyler Ardito, Emerson Lund, Nik Previte and Aidan Magner each scored a goal for the winners.
...
Nil Castro Rovira made four saves as Andover played Shrewsbury to a 0-0 tie on Saturday.
Girls Swimming Flatley takes three
Maya Flatley won the 50 freestyle (25.16) and 100 freestyle (56.50) and swam the winning 200 freestyle relay to help Andover beat Billerica 97-78. on Saturday. Charlotte Moulson won the 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke (1:05.66) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay and Clair Neilly took the 100 butterfly (59.64) for the winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.