Noah Farland ended his Andover High golf career in style on Tuesday, taking third in the absolutely loaded Division 1 State Golf Championships with a two-over par round of 74.
“I did pretty well. I had a little slow start and turned it on, on the back 9,” said Farland. “Rennie played really tough today. The greens were really fast and they tucked some pins today, making it really difficult.”
Adding to the challenge was the morning fog, which rendered the players’ range-finders ineffective.
Farland’s third-place effort comes on the heels of a third in the MVC Open and a runner-up finish at the Division 1 North sectional — both last week.
“I’ve worked really, really hard over the last year to put myself into this position, and it’s nice to see some results,” said Farland. “It might be the end of my high school season, but I’ll be playing in college, that will be a new experience for me”.
Farland has fielded offers to play college golf and is looking toward the Southeast.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kiley takes second, Kirn third at MVCs
Andover’s Molly Kiley continued her stellar senior season, racing to second at the MVC Championship on Saturday.
Kiley finished in 18:37, just one second behind champion Anna McElhinney of Billerica (18:36).
“I think that everyone races to win and it definitely stings to come short of that goal,” said Kiley. “But Anna is so deserving of the title. It was great to have such strong competition out there in her and (third place) Luna (Prochazkova of North Andover). They’re both amazing runners and seriously display the best sportsmanship.”
On the boys side, Colin Kirn placed third overall (16:05), to help lead Andover to third as a team (67 points). Next in for the Golden Warriors was Ryan Todisco in fifth (16:14).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Flatley, Chokureva rule MVC
Maya Flatley won the 200 freestyle (2:03.27) and 100 freestyle (56.04), Michaela Chokureva took the 50 freestyle (23.49) and 100 butterfly (55.92) and they teamed with Amelia Barron and Jacki Ambrose to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:45.09) as Andover won the MVC Large title with 807 points. Chokureva and Ambrose also teamed with Gabriela McDonough and Aneesa Hazarika to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.10).
VOLLEYBALL
Kobelski stars again
Marissa Kobelski notched a team-high 15 kills to go with 10 digs as Andover topped Central Catholic 3-0 last Monday. Adrie Waldinger had team-bests in service points (19) and blocks (4), Sophia Miele added 13 digs and 10 kills and Lila Sipley had 12 service points for the winners.
...
Despite 16 kills and 17 digs for Sophia Miele, Andover fell to archrival Methuen 3-2 last Tuesday, to finish in a tie for the MVC Large title. Marissa Kobelski added 32 kills and 19 digs, while Sophia Pierce added 59 assists for the Warriors.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hat trick for Reilly
Emma Reilly scored three goals to lead Andover to a 6-1 win over North Andover. Casey Michael, Bella DiFiore and Mia Batchelder each added a single tally for the Warriors, who won their 17th straight game.
...
Maddie DiGiorgio made a pair of saves for the win in net as Andover beat Central Catholic 5-2 to clinch the MVC Large Title last Monday. Bella DiFiore scored twice, Ella Sewall and Kate Harris each scored once and Rose Maclean, Anna Broderick and Rose Memmolo each delivered stellar play in the middle.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hoffenberg, Bach score two
Ella Hoffenberg and Vi Bach each scored two goals and Maeve Feeley, Nikita Palsetia and Neela Foohey each scored once as Andover rolled past Lowell 7-0 last Tuesday. Ari Swinn-Clanton added three assists for the winners.
BOYS SOCCER
Warriors split matches
Noah Chanthaboun made eight saves as Andover topped Tewksbury 3-1 last Tuesday. Ali Kamal, Tyler Ardito and Nik Previte each scored a goal for the winners.
...
Despite a goal by Tyler Ardito, Andover lost to Cambridge 3-1 last Thursday. Nil Castro-Rovira made 10 saves for the Warriors.