Rose Memmolo, Casey Michael, Mia Batchelder, Rose Maclean, Haley Carver and Bella DiFiore scored a single goal each as Andover — the No. 1 team in the MIAA’s Division power rankings — downed topped 6-0 last Thursday to remain unbeaten in the MVC and 7-1 overall. Madeline DiGiorgio made a save for the winners.
Haley Carver, Casey Michael, Bella DiFiore, Scarlett Glass, Ella Sewall and Rose MacLean each scored a goal as Andover defeated Sutton 6-0 last Monday. The Golden Warrior defense did not allow a shot on goal.
Emma Reilly scored twice and Andover downed Central Catholic 12-8 last Wednesday. Brooke Cedorchuk and Mia Batchelder each added a goal and the Golden Warriors didn’t allow a shot on goal.
BOYS SOCCER
Hat trick for Ardito
Tyler Ardito scored three goals to lead Andover to a 6-1 win over Haverhill last Tuesday. Enzo Masters, Nik Previte and John Bessette each added a goal and Nil Castro-Rovira made three saves for the winners.
Jacob Srivastava scored a goal as Andover played Newton North to a 1-1 tie last Thursday. Noah Chanthaboun made six saves for the Warriors.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dennehy, Napolitano lead win
Kielan Dennehy scored the game’s lone goal, and Ainsley Napolitano made two saves as Andover topped Chelmsford 1-0 last Tuesday.
Andover’s Ainsley Napolitano made two stops as the Golden Warriors played Acton-Boxboro to a 0-0 tie on Saturday.
SWIMMING
Singleton takes two
Cadence Singleton won the 200 IM (2:36.13) and 500 freestyle (6:16.25) to help Andover roll past Lowell 101-68 on Friday. Lana Huynh won the 50 freestyle (29.66), Jill Cavener took the 100 freestyle (1:07.97) and they teamed with Amelia Barron and Kendyl Walker to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:25.03).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sipley, Pierce lead wins
Lia Sipley led Andover in service points (17) and digs (14) to lead the Golden Warriors to a 3-0 win over Central Catholic on Friday. Marissa Kobelski had 20 kills and Adrie Waldinger had nine digs and 10 service points.
Sophia Pierce scored team-highs in service points (20) and assists (38) as Andover held off rival Methuen 3-2, winning the deciding set 15-12. Sophia Miele added 18 kills and 28 digs and Marissa Kobelski had 20 kills for the winners.
Despite five blocks and 20 service points for Adrie Waldinger, Andover fell to North Andover 3-2 last Monday. Sophia Pierce added 24 assists and 19 service points and Lia Sipley had 15 digs for the Golden Warriors.
GOLF
Warriors top Central
Andover defeated Central Catholic 12-8 last Wednesday to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Despite a 1-up win for Jack Simms at the No. 3 spot, Andover suffered its first loss of the season, falling to undefeated Haverhill 13-7 on Friday. Luke Farland added a 2-and-1 win over No. 7.