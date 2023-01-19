GIRLS BASKETBALL
Unbeaten Andover girls hoops has dominated all opponents thus far this season. The Warriors had a tough Central Catholic team in their way on Friday night, but senior Anna Foley knew Andover had what it would take against their archrivals.
Foley scored 19 and led the Warriors to a 55-43 win on the Raiders’ home floor. The reigning MVC Player of the Year has lived up to her star status during the early stretch of the season, and Andover head coach Alan Hibino expects nothing less from her.
“She is a stabilizing force on the court,” said Hibino. “When she went to the bench in foul trouble, she’s supportive and pointed things out. As a four-year starter, she really knows how to play the game, even with fouls.”
The Warriors started off the game on a 9-0 run, sparked by Kathleen Yates, who finished the game with 12 points.
After a Central rally, Andover did what they do best, and did not let the pressure get to them, as they led by 13 heading into the fourth quarter.
“It’s always a tough place to play here, as you can tell,” said Hibino. “Central played hard, they played tough, and I thought they made some good adjustments in the game. It took us a while to move our pieces around when they switched to the zone, and I thought they did a good job overall.”
A 6-0 run by Central to start the fourth, Yates and Foley stayed composed, and ended up scoring 6 of the next 7 points to give the Warriors a 12-point lead with 4:30 to go in the contest.
“The intensity that we had when we hit some adversity is a huge message for our players,” said Hibino. “When Central threw a punch at us, how did we respond? I think we responded pretty well tonight, and had some great contributions off the bench.”
Andover is now 9-0 with a matchup versus Billerica coming next.
...
Amelia Hanscom tallied 12 points as Andover rolled past Lowell 57-21 last Tuesday. Anna Foley added a team-high 14 points and Marissa Kobelski chipped in with nine points for the winners.
WRESTLING
Warriors drop thriller
Stephen Medeiros won at 220 pounds, but Andover fell to Methuen 42-39 last Wednesday.
The fastest pin of the night was turned in by Andover’s Gavin Oliveira, who pinned Methuen’s Anthony Campagnone at 160 in just 36 seconds.
While disappointed in his team’s loss, Andover coach Mike Bolduc was pleased with the efforts of several of his wrestlers, particularly those who rallied back after falling behind early.
“We had a couple of matches where we told kids ‘Just weather the storm, bail it out,’” said Bolduc. “(Lucas Oliveira) at 170 was on his back, wrestling off his back but he came back and won.”
Oliveira fell behind Methuen’s Shane Eason 5-0 in the first period, after Eason countered his attempt at a double-leg and turned it into a takedown his own and then a near-fall.
Oliveira scored a takedown early in the second period and immediately looked to turn Eason onto his back. Eason fought the effort for more than 30 seconds when Oliveira suddenly shifted his weight to get Eason on his back and score the pin.
Oliveira’s win pulled the Warriors to within 36-30, with two matches remaining.
Other winners for Andover included: Yandel Morales, 106, pin at 1:13, Jason Ballow, 120, pin at 3:06 and Nicholas Archambault, 132, pin at 2:57.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MacLellan nets 19
Ryan MacLellan scored a game-high 19 points as Andover downed Chelmsford 74-35 last Tuesday. Chase Lembo added 10 points and freshman Luca Palmero added nine points for the winners.
...
Chase Lembo scored a team-high 15 points, but Andover dropped a heartbreaker to Charlestown 56-54 on Saturday. Rohit Srinivasan added 14 points and Danny Resendiz had 10 points for the Warriors.
GYMNASTICS
Bresnick paces win
Gabby Bresnick continued to star, winning the bars (8.9) and floor exercise (9.6) as Andover defeated Billerica 132-121 last Wednesday. Ella Waszkelewicz added a third in the all-around 30.25 while Amanda Kim was second in the beam (9.0) and Sophia Hutchins was second in the vault (8.6).
GIRLS TRACK
Kiley rules mile
Molly Kiley picked up where she left off in cross country, winning the mile in 5:08.53 to lead the Golden Warriors in a MVC meet on Wednesday. JJ Conteh (55-meter dash, 7.62) and Ashley Sheldon (55 hurdles, 9.06) each earned second-place finishes for the Golden Warriors.
BOYS TRACK
Pair of winners
Neil Chowdhury won the 300 in 36.67 and Jack Gruenberg took first in the shot put with a throw of 46-0.5 to pace Andover at an MVC meet last Wednesday.
SWIMMING
Suh leads the way
The team of Ivan Giles, Yiwei Wang, Luke Suh and Alexander McNally won the 200 medley relay in 1:48.27, but Andover fell to Haverhill 92-84 on Friday. Suh also won the 200 IM (2:12) and 100 butterfly (57.97), McNally took the 59 freestyle (23.77) and Charles McNally won the diving (137.7).
BOYS HOCKEY
Archambault nets two
Baeden Archambault scored a pair of goals, but Andover fell to archival Central Catholic 4-2 last Wednesday. Jackson Fuller made 29 saves for the Golden Warriors
...
Nik Previte and Caleb Wooster each scored a goal, but Andover lost to Billerica 3-2 on Saturday. Jack Vallarelli and Chris Jaillet each had an assist and Charlie Rainville made 27 saves for the Golden Warriors.