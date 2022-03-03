Girls Hockey
Led by first-year head coach Meagan Keefe, Andover girls hockey looks ready to contend, after dropping down a division.
The Golden Warriors (12-6-2) are the No. 8 seed in the Division 2 tournament, and will open against No. 25 Franklin (6-10-4) in the Round of 32 on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Breakaway Ice in Tewksbury.
“Our team has shown a lot of growth throughout the season,” said Keefe. “We competed hard in our conference and were co-champs with Acton-Boxboro. We hope to continue building on our strengths and fine tuning our game. Our team is looking forward to the tournament, and competing for state championship. It has been a great opportunity.”
Leading the way for the Golden Warriors is Lauren Adams (10 goals) and Rose MacLean (8 goals).
Keefe is a very familiar name for Andover High fans. The 2013 Andover High graduate was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in field hockey — leading the Golden Warriors to two Division 1 state titles (scoring 33 goals as a junior) — and lacrosse (64 goals as senior). She was also All-Conference in hockey, and played lacrosse at UMass Amherst.
She took over as Andover hockey coach this winter after previous head coach Tyler Vigue stepped aside due to work obligations.
“I was fortunate to be the assistant coach for Andover the previous five years,” said Keefe. “I was able to watch and learn from two awesome coaches (Vigue and current Andover boys coach Kevin Drew). “This year, I am able to take what I’ve learned, and make the program into my own. I have a great group of girls, and there is nothing better than coaching for the town you once played for.”
Girls basketball
Warriors top seed
Andover girls basketball is the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 state tournament. The Golden Warriors (17-1) will open the tournament on Friday at home, against the winner of No. 32 Newton South and No. 33 Shrewsbury.
Boys Basketball
Tourney opener Thursday
Andover boys hoops will kick off tournament play on Friday. The Golden Warriors (18-2) are the No. 3 seed in the Division 1 tournament, and will host the winner of neighboring rival North Andover and St. John’s Shrewsbury.
Jonathan Briggs erupted for a team-high 14 points, including four 3-pointers, as Andover shook off a pair of losses and and closed out the regular season by rolling over Lowell 75-44 last Wednesday. Fellow seniors Logan Satlow and Aidan Cammann each added 13 points for the winners.
Despite 27 points for Aidan Cammann, Andover fell to Newton North 61-57 last Tuesday. Ryan MacLellan added 15 points for the Golden Warriors.
Boys Hockey
Quill leads WarriorsAndover boys hockey was scheduled to open tournament play on Tuesday. The No. 31 Golden Warriors were scheduled to travel to No. 2 Xavieran.
“Our team feels ready to go,” said goalie JJ Quill. “Since we are ranked 31st, we’ll be the underdog in any game going forward. But we feel confident and know we have to play tough.”
Griffin Bucci scored a goal, but Andover lost to Newburyport 2-1 last Tuesday. JJ Quill made 23 saves for the Golden Warriors.
