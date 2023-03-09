GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover girls hockey took down a perennial Division 2 state tourney contender in Pembroke, 8-6, in a light-the-lamp exhibition in the Round of 16 on Saturday.
It was hairy several times, with Andover having leads of 3-0, 4-2, 5-3 and 7-4, all of which got to within a goal. But Andover answered every time Pembroke.
“That’s what I’m most proud about our team,” said Andover’s fiery coach and former star there (2013), Meagan Keefe. “We don’t sulk. We don’t give up. Every time it got close we answered. That’s our team.”
Andover controlled the game early in period one, seniors Rose MacLean and Eliza O’Sullivan, also best friends, each scored along with sophomore Scarlet Glass to give the Lady Warriors a 3-0 lead.
The rest of the game was literally a seesaw.
Andover went ahead 4-2 on an O’Sullivan goal and two minutes later Pembroke made it 4-3, remaining that way heading into the third period. O’Sullivan then scored her third goal of the game, only 22 seconds into the third period to make it 5-3. Glass scored her second goal, making it 6-4 and teammate Lizzy Gaffny made it 7-4 on a wrister that the Pembroke goal misplayed into a goal with 11:08 remaining in the game.
The goal that sealed the win was from promising sophomore Bella DiFiore, who got her stick on a loose puck in front and put it past the Pembroke goalie with 6:10 remaining.
“It was a great win in that every line contributed with points,” said Keefe. “Obviously, our first line was huge. But in these you need everybody to contribute. And we got it. This is a great win for Andover.”
...
Behind two goals by Rose MacLean, No. 3-seeded Andover was able to pull away in the third period to beat No. 30 Wellesley 4-1 in the Division 2 Round of 32 (first round).
“Wellesley gave us a very tough game,” said coach Meghan Keefe. “We scored first, and they tied it up. We had to toughen up, and we did in the third.”
Leading the way once again for the Golden Warriors was MacLean.
“Rose really stepped up for us,” said Keefe. “She is just a heck of an athlete who has been in a situation like this lots of time. She passes that knowledge onto us. She came out with great intensity.”
Adding a goal each for the Golden Warriors were Scarlet Glass and Rose Memmolo. Also delivering big was Andover first-year starting goalie Allie Batchelder, who made 19 saves.
“Allie had some amazing saves,” said Keefe. “She really game up huge. Being a first-year varsity goalie and doing that on this stage is huge. She has filled out starting goalie shoes enormously.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
An undefeated (22-0) Andover High girls basketball team showed no rust whatsoever — after a long 11-day layoff — in a 66-38 win over Acton-Boxboro in the Division 1 Round of 32 on Friday night at Dunn Gymnasium.
The Warriors jumped out to an 11-4 lead just over two minutes into the game, on 11 points by often unsung senior Marissa Kobelski, who had three offensive rebounds and put-backs over that dominating early segment.
“Honestly, on this team, Anna (Foley) and Amelia (Hanscom) are not only unselfish and always willing to pass to the open player, but they are both so confident,” said Kobelski. “We all feed off that. I know I do. I didn’t really do anything special there, just made a few shots.”
Andover jumped to early leads of 22-7 and 33-13 before A-B pulled it to 37-20 at half. But that was as close as they got as it got to 46-22 and 55-27 before the starters left the game after three quarters.
Of course, Foley and Hanscom did their parts after Kobelski’s early work, too.
Foley scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds. Hansom had nine points and five rebounds. Both had four assists, too.
Andover High was able to rest the starters, particularly the seniors, for the last 11 minutes of action.
And that group did a lot of cheering for the second-teamers, including when freshman Kiera Lenihan scored her first varsity point from the free throw line.
“We are very close,” said Hanscom, who is headed to Colby College in the fall. “We are family. We care about each. And some of the girls don’t get a lot of time, so it was fun rooting them on.”
WRESTLING Morales takes third
At the New England wrestling championship, Andover 106-pounder Yandel Morales ran into the “Shabazz Saw” in the quarters, dropping a 5-3 decision. The ninth-grader was the lone wrestler in the field to not surrender bonus points to Raekwon Shabazz of Connecticut, falling in a tough, 5-3, battle.
Morales rallied and wrestled all the way back for third, making a heck of a statement for the future. The Mass. All-State champ finished up at 57-2 on the year.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Andover stunned
in Round of 32
Springfield Central took the lead with just under a minute to go in overtime, an Andover shot was blocked as time expired, and the No. 9-seeded Godlen Warriors fell to the No. 25 Golden Eagles 71-69 in the Division 1 Round of 32 (first round) last Thursday.
“This is crushing,” said Andover coach David Fazio. “This is crushing for me and the entire team. These guys worked so hard, they climbed out of the biggest hole and responded to so much adversity. But sometimes this game is cruel. Sometimes it’s just not fair. We just ran out of time and couldn’t pull it out. This really stinks.”
The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for Andover to end the regular season, dating back to Jan. 24. The Golden Warriors fell to 13-8.
It was Andover’s freshman phenom Luka Palermo (18 points for the game) and senior star Ryan MacLellan (team-high 19 points) that sent the game into overtime on Thursday. Following a crucial top-of-the-key 3-pointer by Palermo, MacLellan hit a pair of free throws with 0:53 left. MacLellan then gave the Golden Warriors the lead to start the extra session when he stuck a layup when being knocked to the ground and made the ensuing free throw.
After Springfield Central took the lead back, Andover’s Rohit Srinivasan was fouled taking a corner 3-pointer and knocked down all three free throws to make it 69-69 with 1:39 left in OT.
But Springfield Central was able to scramble for a loose ball and take the lead back, and Andover couldn’t find a final response.
“We came out like gangbusters,” said Fazio,” but every time we looked like we might pull away, they would hit a 3 or there was a foul and 3-point play and we just couldn’t get away from them.”
“This team was 5-7 at one point, and there was no quit in them and we won eight in a row. The leaders, guys like Ryan and Rohit and Lincoln Beal, these seniors were amazing. And we have some great leaders coming up. Danny Resediz was amazing tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of the whole team. It just really stinks right now.”