GIRLS HOCKEY
In the end, it took a snipe — a major, overtime roofer by Andover High’s Rose Memmolo — to separate the Warriors and HPNA after 94-plus minutes.
Memolo’s goal, just 34 seconds into overtime, gave Andover a 2-1 win in the second meeting between two of the state’s top girls hockey programs on Sunday.
The previous meeting was a 1-1 overtime tie, and this one could just as easily have been headed there, too. That was until Memmolo found a loose puck and some space to lock-and-load a wicked wrister from the left-wing circle.
“I thought we were doing a great job throughout the game. We were outworking them and giving it everything,” said Andover coach Meghan Keefe. “I just told them to take a deep breath, play our game and remember it was 4 v. 4, not 5 v. 4. Put the pressure on them, play offense. They got the job done.”
Andover took the lead in the second period. At the end of HPNA’s lone power play of the game, sophomore Scarlett Glass came off the bench and scooped up a long Memmolo pass at center-ice behind the defense.
Goalie Allie Batchelder made a few huge saves to keep the game tied into overtime.
“It’s her first year on varsity, and she’s been doing an outstanding job,” said Keefe of her goalie. “She works really hard at practice. I’m just really proud of the way she’s been playing.”
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
Andover’s Ashley Sheldon had herself a day at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational (Large School) meet on Sunday, earning Athlete of the Meet honors after topping a loaded field to win the high jump while finishing among the top placers in two other events.
Sheldon dominated the high jump field, clearing 5-6 to finish four inches higher than the next closest competitor. The senior also placed third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.83) and helped the 4x200 relay team to an eight place finish (1:49.68).
“She had a fantastic day,” said Andover coach Peter Comeau, who noted that Sheldon now ranks No. 1 in the state in the high jump and in the top 10 for the hurdles. “For Ashley it was huge, she’s only 5-4 and she jumped over her height. She’s having a great season.”
Andover had a number of other standout performances as well Sunday. Molly Kiley placed second in the mile (5:07.92), Neil Chowdhury placed second in the 600 meters (1:23.73), Colin Kirn took third in the 1,000 (2:34.11), Harvey Lys took seventh in the boys high jump (5-10) and Jack Gruenberg placed eighth in the shot put (44-0 1/2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kobelski, Warriors keep rolling
The No. 18 team in the most recent MIAA Division 1 girls basketball rankings, Newton South made the trip to the Merrimack Valley looking to improve on that number on Sunday.
Andover High, No. 1 from the snap this year, would have none of that.
The Warriors got rolled to a 37-17 halftime lead and never let up, rolling to the 61-25 decision.
Anna Foley had 23 for the Warriors, while Marissa Kobelski added 10 and Amelia Hanscom had eight for 14-0 Andover, which heads to Tewksbury on Tuesday night.
...
Marissa Kobelski scored a team-high 19 points as Andover topped North Andover 66-49 last Tuesday. Anna Foley added 13 points and Amelia Hanscom and Ari White each added 10 points for the winners.
...
Amelia Hanscom scored a team-best 16 points as Andover topped Methuen 55-32 on Friday. Marissa Kobelski and Anna Foley each added 13 points for the winners.
BOYS HOCKEY
Three points for Murnane
Brendan Murnane scored a goal and had two assists as Andover defeated Bishop Fenwick 5-2 on Saturday. Alex Doudkin, Braeden Archambault, Caleb Wooster and Jonathan Lynch each added a goal and Charlie Rainville made 17 saves for the winners.
WRESTLING
Perfect day for trio
Jason Ballou (120 pounds), Nick Archambault (126/132 pounds) and Yandel Morales (106 pounds) each went 3-0 as Andover beat Plymouth North (64-18) and Duxbury (48-33) but lost to Chelmsford (45-36) on Saturday at the Duxbury Duals. Adrian Luck (132 pounds) and Jason Osborne (285) were among those with two wins each and Ryan Van Buren had a crucial win in the victory over the hosts.
BOYS SWIMMING
Moulson takes two
William Moulson won the 200 freestyle (1:54.6) and 500 freestyle (5:32.15), but Andover fell to rival Chelmsford 99-84 on Friday. Yiwei Wang won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.03) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Andover falls short
Andover fell to rival North Andover 62-42 last Tuesday.