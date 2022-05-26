For more than a month, the Andover girls lacrosse team was stuck with the memory of its last-minute loss to archrival North Andover High.
“That loss was so hard for this team,” said Golden Warriors head coach Ally Stager. “But, honestly, we are a completely different team now. Our girls knew that.”
That “different” team delivered in a big way last Tuesday.
Leading by one goal at halftime, Andover limited North Andover to just a single goal in the second half, surging to an 11-4 victory over the Scarlet Knights on senior night.
“It is so amazing to get this win,” said senior captain Liv Beucler. “We wanted this game so much after that last loss. We all rallied together after every turnover, and even if we didn’t get to every loose ball, we hustled back and defended. It was a great win.”
The victory was the first for the Golden Warriors over the Scarlet Knights since 2017, a losing streak of six games. North Andover won the earlier matchup this season, 11-10 on April 12.
“This was fantastic,” said captain Tess Gobiel. “We’ve been coming out pretty strong recently. Every shot we had was off a great pass, it was a great team win. Last game, we thought we played well, and we were all so frustrated that we loss. Today we picked up the communication, we started hustling and we were working together a lot more.”
Hayley Carver scored a game-high three goals, while Gobiel, Hailey Doherty and Molly Agostino each scored twice.
“We’ve worked for this game all season,” said captain Lily Farnham. “We knew it was going to be a tough game, and getting the win was great. We all wanted this win so much, and we worked so hard to get there.”
...
Despite four goals for Tess Gobiel — who tallied the 100th goal of her varsity career --Andover lost to Billerica 15-9 last Thursday.
GIRLS TRACK
Pole vault dominatesAndover dominated the pole vault, with winner Lily Brown (10-0) followed by Sophia Hutchins (second, 9-6), Gabby Bresnick (third, 9-0) and Molly Foster (fourth, 8-6) as the Golden Warriors placed third as a team (79 points) at the MVC Meet on Saturday.
Kathleen Yates added a second in the javelin (103-16) and was fifth in the discus (103-16) and Michaela Buckley was second in the 400 hurdles (1:07.50).
BOYS TRACK
Kirn keeps winning
Colin Kirn continued to dominate, winning the 800 in 1:55.59, and Kyran Maher won the pole vault with a 12-0 as Andover placed fourth as a team (60 points) at the MVC Meet on Saturday. Also in the pole vault, Chris Worthy was third (11-6) and Tyler Drummey was fourth (11-0). Ryan Todisco added a third in the 2-mile (9:48.65).
VOLLEYBALL
Win for the ages
Andover put together what coach E.J. Perry termed, “one of its best volleyball victories ever.”
The Warriors, down two sets, rallied behind setter Dowol Lee to stun Chelmsford, 15-12, in the fifth last Thursday.
Captain Owen Chanthaboun had 25 kills and 5 blocks to lead the way up front. In the fifth and deciding game, it was Enzo Masters who made the difference, pulling out four of his team-high 24 digs in the decisive set.
BASEBALL
Lembo does it all
Chase Lembo was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored and was the winning pitcher as Andover topped Newton North 8-4 on Saturday. Evan Brenner, John Besette and Joe Bucci each added two RBIs for the winners.
...
Despite two RBIs for Chase Lembo, Andover fell to archrival Central Catholic 6-4 last Monday. Jackson Brown scored twice for the Golden Warriors.
...
Andover fell to North Andover 5-3 on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Warriors stay perfect
Jenna Wang and Rachel Chen swept Nos. 1 and 2 singles, as Andover rolled past Central Catholic 5-0. Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim added a 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
...
Eva McKone and Kamilla Mridan took No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-1 to help Andover down Haverhill 4-1 last Wednesday. Rachel Chen and Mia Thomas added singles wins.
BOYS LACROSSE
Florio leads upset
Kiernan Florio scored twice as Andover upset North Andover 9-8 last Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Doubles leads the way
Will Cohen and Suvir Viermani won No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-1 and Aarit Chauwen and Owen Findlay took No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-1 as Andover downed Lawrence 4-1 last Monday.
...
Nik Narina swept No. 2 singles and Conor Rea swept No. 3 singles as Andover beat Tewksbury 5-0 last Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Sellinger’s effort for naught
Despite two hits and a run scored by Alyssa Sellinger, Andover lost to Haverhill 15-3 on Friday.