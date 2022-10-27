Andover High, with wars on the resume against top 10 teams like Masconomet and Acton-Boxboro, embraced the magnitude of last Tuesday night’s clash of 2021 MVC champions with Methuen, and downed the previously-unbeaten Rangers 1-0.
The winner came on an absolute highlight-reel corner kick in the 60th minute.
“That was a sweet corner. It was perfect,” said Andover coach Meghan Matson of the scintillating connection from the foot of Katelyn Ambrose to the head of Arianna Schwinn-Clanton.
“We did a good job finally capitalizing on a corner. We’ve been working a lot in practice on corners, because we get a lot of them. Last game we had 10 corners and got zero goals off them, so it’s something we have to get better at.”
After a first-half in which Andover carried the play, Methuen was just starting to get its legs in the second half, but the goal upped the tenor even more for the Rangers.
“It was a high-pressure game, and it’s really fun to see a team like Methuen come up and totally dominate this year, so it was a really fun game,” said Matson, whose club has not allowed a goal in five straight games, since a 2-2 tie with Danvers on October 3. “Our non-league schedule definitely prepares us for nights like this and we do that to prepare ourselves for the state tournament, too. We like the high-pressure ones.”
...
Hannah Jordan, Vi Bach, Ella Hoffenberg, Sophia Gaetano and Ari Schwinn Clanton each scored once as Andover rolled by Tewksbury 5-0 last Saturday.
...
Catherine Lenihan, Lindsey Balfour and Hannah Jordan each scored a goal as Andover downed Central Catholic 3-0 last Thursday.
GOLF
Warriors star at D1 North
Andover shocked plenty of folks at The Meadow in Peabody last Tuesday, taking third in a loaded Division 1 North sectional.
How talented was this field? The North champs from Winchester combined to shoot an unheard of total of four-under par. And the Warriors, in advancing to the states, edged defending Division 1 state champ Saint John’s Prep.
Oh yeah, this was special.
“You just don’t know how tough it is to make states. I mean, 14 teams in the sectional and only three advance,” said head coach Dave Fazio. “And let me tell you, these teams can really play.”
And so can the Warriors.
Noah Farland, who tied for second overall, shot a one-under par round of 71 to lead the way, while Jake Morgan was at even-par 72. Jack Simms followed at 75.
“We needed the team to have a career day, and we got it,” said Fazio.
It was only the second time in Fazio’s 10 years as the Warrior golf coach that Andover has reached the states.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Kiley runs to victory
Molly Kiley ran to first overall in 19:12.37 as Andover beat Haverhill (19-39) but was edged by North Andover (27-30) last Wednesday. Zoie Zeng (fifth, 22:03.72) and Olivia Vives (seventh, 22:35.66) were next in for the Warriors.
“Both North Andover and Haverhill have really strong runners, so it was a good challenge,” said Kiley. “It was close between (North Andover’s) Luna (Prochazkova) and me at the end. She was so smart in the way she paced the majority of the race and was great competition. I think that even though we lost to North Andover, this was a very good race for the team. It was not perfect, but we were able to put up a good fight.”
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Pierce lead wins
Behind 28 assists and 14 service points for Sophia Pierce, Andover beat North Andover 3-0 last Wednesday. Marissa Kobelski added 11 kills and 13 digs and Jessie Wang had 20 service points and six aces for the winners.
...
Jessie Wang notched a team-high 21 service points to go with three aces an five kills to lead Andover to a 3-0 win over Chelmsford last Monday. Sophia Pierce added 28 assists and 19 service points and Marissa Kobelski had nine kills and 11 digs for the winners.
BOYS SOCCER
Hat trick for Ardito
Tyler Ardito scored three goals as Andover beat Central Catholic 3-1 last Thursday.
...
Ryan Duffy and Tyler Ardito each scored two goals as Andover beat Methuen 4-0 last Tuesday. Ardito assisted on both of Duffy’s goals.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Kirn takes second
Colin Kirn placed second overall as Andover beat Haverhill (18-45) but fell to North Andover (21-37) last Wednesday. Peter Stubler (fifth, 17:50.59) and Theodore Salamone (ninth, 18:10.38) were next in for the Golden Warriors.
FIELD HOCKEY
DiFiore keeps scoring
Bella DiFiore scored two goals and Brooke Cedorchuk, Casey Michael, Anna Broderick and Ella Sewall each scored once as Andover topped Methuen 6-0 last Wednesday.
...
Casey Michael and Bella DiFiore each scored a goal as Andover beat Cohasset 2-0 on Saturday to improve to 15-1 on the season.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Flatley, Chokureva lead the way
Maya Flatley won the 50 freestyle (26.0) and 500 freestyle (5:48.98), Jacki Ambrose won the 100 freestyle (56.38) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.56), Amelia Barron took the 200 IM (2:16.97) and 100 backstroke (1:03.58), Michaela Chokureva took the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle (1:57.92) and they teamed to win the 400 freestyle relay as Andover topped Chelmsford 104-80 on Friday.
...
Michaela Chokureva won the 50 freestyle (23.34) and 100 freestyle (53.65) and Amelia Barron won the 200 freestyle (2:02.75) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.66), but Andover suffered its first loss of the season, 98-86 to rival Acton-Boxboro.