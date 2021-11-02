Girls Swimming
The regular season might have been up-and-down for the perennial juggernaut Andover High girls swim team, but the Golden Warriors opened the postseason right back where they always are — on top.
Charlotte Moulson won the 200 freestyle (1:58.00) and 500 freestyle (5:16.48) and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:48.19) and the third place 200 freestyle relay as Andover High surged to the team title at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet on Sunday. Andover finished with a score of 689, well ahead of No. 2 Central Catholic (627).
Adding Andover’s other individual title was Amelia Barron. She won the 100 butterfly (1:00.91) and took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.96). Claire Neilly added a second in the 200 IM (2:17.56) and was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.02). Maya Flatley added a third in the 100 freestyle (55.78). Barron, Flatley and Neily also joined Mouson on the winning 400 freestyle relay. Alexandra Zetea joined Flatley, Barron and Moulson on the 200 freestyle relay.
Girls Cross Country
Molly Kiley dominated the field, blazing to victory with a time of 18:27 over Tewksbury’s rain-soaked 3.1-mile course — 42 seconds better than the overall No. 2 finisher — as Andover placed second as a team at the Merrimack Valley Conference Meet on Saturday. The Golden Warriors (78) were close behind powerhouse North Andover (52).
Next in for the Golden Warriors were Leila Boudries (14th, 20:26), Claire Demersseman (20th, 20:53), Annika Kapadia (21st, 21:04) and Abby Redington (22nd, 21:15).
Girls Soccer: Beating rivals
After battling to a 0-0 tie the first time they met, Andover got a second half goal from Michaela Buckley on an assist from Schwinn Clanton to nip rival North Andover, 1-0 last Thursday. Ainsley Napolitano made five saves for the shutout.
...
Lauren Adams, Arianna Schwinn Clanton, Morgan Shirley and Samantha Jenney each scored a goal, sending Andover to a 4-0 win over Lowell on Saturday. Ainsley Napolitano made two saves for her second straight shutout.
...
Katie Ambrose and Michaela Buckley each scored two goals and Andover rolled past Haverhill 6-2 on Sunday. Samantha Jenney and Lindsey Balfour each added a goal for the Golden Warriors, who improved to 11-4-3 with the win.
Field Hockey: Beucler scores three
Olivia Beucler scored a hat trick, leading Andover to a 5-0 win over North Andover last Tuesday. Bella DiFiore and Emma Reilly each added a goal and Adelaide Weeden needed to make just one save for the shutout.
Girls Volleyball: Sipley, Warriors rebound
Behind Ava Sipley’s 17 service points, 22 assists and seven digs, Andover topped Reading 3-0 in Saturday. Sophia Pierce added five kills and seven digs and Marissa Kobelski had eight kills for the Golden Warriors, who improved to 14-6 with the win.
...
Despite 10 service points, five kills and seven digs for Sophia Miele, Andover lost to MVC champion and state title favorite Haverhill 3-0 last Thursday. Adrie Waldinger added seven service points and two blocks and Olivia Foster had six kills for the Warriors.
...
Ava Sipley notched team-bests in assists (28) and digs (9) and Olivia Foster added 10 kills, six digs and a team-high 12 service points, but Andover fell to North Andover 3-1 last Tuesday. Marissa Kobelski chipped in with 10 kills.
Boys Cross Country: Serrano takes fourth
Matt Serrano placed a team-best fourth overall in 16:28 to help Andover placed third as a team at the Merrimack Valley Conference Meet on Saturday. Fellow Golden Warrior Colin Kirn was right behind in fifth (16:32), DJ Walsh was ninth (16:44) and Ian Cox was 26th (17:15). The Golden Warriors finished with a score of 79, not far behind winner and perennial power Lowell (50).
Boys Soccer:
Sylvester on fire
Owen Chanthaboun and Aidan Magner each scored a goal as Andover topped Tewksbury 2-1 on Friday. Gannon Sylvester made seven saves for the victory.
...
Gannon Sylvester made nine saves as Andover played rival North Andover to a 0-0 tie on Saturday.
