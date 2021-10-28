Girls Swimming
Claire Neilly won the 200 IM (2:15.67) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.27) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay as Andover beat Haverhill 100-83 in a battle of MVC powers last Tuesday. Maya Flatley took the 200 freestyle (2:02.95) and 100 freestyle (55.65), Charlotte Moulson added a win in the 500 freestyle (5:20.36) and they both swam on the winning 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle relays for the Golden Warriors.
Maya Flatley won the 50 freestyle (25.66) and 100 freestyle (56.81), Claire Neilly took the 100 butterfly (1:02.28) and 100 backstroke (1:06.28), Charlotte Moulson won the 500 freestyle (5:19.41) and 200 freestyle (2:00.07), Amelia Barron took the 200 IM (2:16.50) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.44) and they teamed to win the 400 freestyle as Andover beat rival Chelmsford 99-87 on Saturday. Maggie McGlynn joined Flatley, Barron and Moulson on the winning 200 freestyle relay.
Girls Volleyball
Marissa Kobelski notched a whopping 11 blocks to go with 11 kills, leading Andover to a 3-1 win over Central Catholic last Wednesday. Olivia Foster added a team-high 21 service points, five aces, seven blocks and seven kills and Ava Sipley had team-highs in assists (32) and digs (14) for the winners.
Sophia Miele notched 25 service points and four aces to help Andover beat Winchester 3-1 on Saturday. Sophia Pierce added 12 digs and Adrie Waldinger had five blocks for the Warriors, who improved to a stellar 13-4 on the season.
Ava Sipley scored team-highs in assists (22), service points (17) and aces (2) as Andover topped Chelmsford 3-0 last Tuesday. Marissa Kobelski added five kills and four blocks and Sophia Pierce had five kills and 10 digs for the winners.
Field Hockey Golden Warriors stay unbeaten
Hailey Doherty, Tess Gobiel and Emma Reilly each scored a goal as state title favorite Andover remained unbeaten on the season (15-0-1) with a 3-0 victory over Lynnfield on Saturday. Adelaide Weeden needed to make just one save for her eighth shutout of the season. She has a stellar 0.456 goals-against average.
Emma Rose scored twice to lead Andover to a 5-1 win over Acton-Boxboro last Tuesday. Rose MacLean, Casey Michael and Haley Carver each added a goal and Adelaide Weeden (4 saves) and Maddie DiGiorgio (1 save) combined on the victory in net.
Emma Reilly scored three goals and Tess Gobiel scored twice as Andover rolled over Tewksbury 5-0 last Wednesday. The Golden Warriors didn’t allow a shot on goal.
Girls Cross Country Kiley keeps dominating
Molly Kiley continued to dominate, taking first overall in 18:13 as Andover beat Haverhill (18:43) but fell just short to undefeated North Andover (23-32) last Wednesday. Claire DeMersseman (sixth, 20:12) and Leila Boudries (seventh, 20:16) were next in for the Golden Warriors.
Boys Soccer Previte heats up
Nik Previte scored twice and Gannon Sylvester made four save for the shutout in net as Andover beat Chelmsford 4-0 last Tuesday. Tyler Ardito and Luke Haslam each scored a goal for the winners.
Enzo Masters and Nik Previte each scored a goal as Andover played Methuen to a 2-2 tie last Wednesday. Nil Castro-Rovira made six saves for the Golden Warriors.
Tyler Ardito scored a goal and Gannon Sylvester made seven saves as Andover played Central Catholic to a 1-1 tie last Thursday.
Owen Chanthaboun scored a goal, but Andover’s seven-game unbeaten streak was snapped with a 5-1 loss to Acton-Boxboro on Saturday. The Golden Warriors went to 6-5-5 on the season.
Girls Soccer Napolitano a rock in net
Ainsley Napolitano needed to make just two saves to earn a shutout, and Morgan Shirley‘s first half goal was enough to give Andover a 1-0 victory over Methuen last Tuesday.
Ainsley Napolitano made five saves as Andover played Central to a 0-0 tie last Thursday.
Samantha Jenney scored a goal, but Andover lost to Acton-Boxboro 3-1 on Saturday. Ainsley Napolitano made five saves.
Boys Cross Country Serrano takes second
Matt Serrano took second overall (16:10) as Andover beat Haverhill (15-50) by fell to North Andover (25-34) last Wednesday. Golden Warriors Dan Walsh was fourth (16:27), Colin Kirn was fifth (16:33) and Colby Winn was seventh (16:51).
