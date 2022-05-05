Girls Track
Andover’s “A” pole vault team of Olivia Foster, Sophia Hutchins and Lily Brown won with a combined height of 27-6, and the school’s “B” pole vault team of Gabby Bresnick, Molly Foster and Marissa Olson took second with a 25-0 as the Golden Warriors placed second as a team (56 points) at the MSTCA Division 1 Relays on Saturday.
Andover also won the 4x100 shuttle hurdles (Nikita Palsetia, Adrie Waldinger, Julia Regnante, Shayla Quill — 1:07.86) and discus (Kathleen Yates, Abby Buckley, Elise Hellman — 257-5) and was second in the javelin (Kathleen Yates, Abby Buckley, Abby Miller — 276-2) and long jump (Levental, Quill, Regnante — 47-8)
...
Peyton Levental won the long jump (16-3.75), Olivia Foster took the pole vault (8-0, tied with Sophia Hutchins) and they teamed with Kelsey Apicelli and Maddy Robinson to take the 4x100 (52.4), but Andover fell to Lowell 75-70 last Wednesday. Aimee Lu took the 400 hurdles (72.8) and Claire DeMersseman won the 2-mile (12:55.5).
Baseball
Lembo, Brenner dominate
Chase Lembo took on one of the state’s most feared lineups and dominated last Wednesday night. The Andover High standout fired a one-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks as the Warriors knocked off Central Catholic, 2-0. Brian Gibson and Joe Bucci drove in the runs for the Warriors who made the most of their four hits.
...
Evan Brenner struck out seven and allowed just one earned run in a complete-game effort, leading Andover to a 7-2 win over Lincoln-Sudbury on Friday. Brian Gibson had two hits and drove in two runs, and John Besette excelled at second base and shortstop.
...
Andover fell to Lawrence 7-6 last Monday.
Volleyball
Masters stars through pain
Playing through a shoulder injury suffered a day earlier, Enzo Masters scored 17 digs to lead Andover to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Haverhill last Tuesday, taking the deciding game 15-11. Owen Chanthaboun added 21 kills and 11 service points, Marco Gomez-Cabo had 32 assists and Reuben Osborne chipped in with 17 service points for the winners.
...
Marco Gomez-Cabo had 19 assists, 11 service points and five aces to lead Andover to a 3-1 win over Billerica last Monday. Owen Chanthaboun added 19 kills and three blocks and Enzo Masters chipped in with 14 service points.
...
Despite 16 kills each for Reuben Osborne and Owen Chanthaboun, Andover fell to Chelmsford 3-1 last Thursday. Marco Gomez-Cabo had 32 assists and three aces for the Warriors.
Girls Tennis
Wang, Thomas tough out wins
No. 1 singles player Jennie Wang (6-1, 4-6, 6-3) and No. 3 Mia Thomas (4-6, 6-2, 6-2) each had to battle for victories, and Andover stayed perfect with a 5-0 win over Shrewsbury last Thursday.
...
Eva McKone swept No. 3 singles and Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim swept No. 1 doubles as Andover topped Lowell 5-0 on Friday.
...
Jennie Wang scored a 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 1 singles, and Andover beat Chelmsford 5-0 last Monday. Rachel Chen (6-1, 6-1) and Mia Thomas (6-0, 6-0) added singles victories for the Warriors.
Boys Tennis
Gellman, Rea prevail
Nate Gellman and Conor Rea fought for a 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) win at No. 2 doubles to clinch Andover’s 3-2 victory over Shrewsbury last Thursday. Joe Colecchi won top singles, 6-2, 6-0.
...
Akarsh Janarthanan took a tough 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles and Peter Doan earned a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles as Andover topped Central Catholic 4-1 on Friday.
...
Abhay Yajurved won No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1 and Ayush Dewagan and Peter Doan took No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-2 to help Andover beat Haverhill 4-1 last Wednesday.
Boys Track
Chowdhury takes two wins
Neil Chowdhury won the 200 (23.5) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay, but Andover fell to Lowell 79-60 last Wednesday. D.J. Walsh took the mile (4:40.6), Ryan Todisco won the 2-mile (9:54.5) and Colin Kirn took the 800 (1:58.9) for the Golden Warriors.
...
Andover’s 4x800 relay of DJ Walsh, Michael Brown, Neil Chowdhury and Colin Kirn placed second (8:07.90) at the MSTCA Division 1 Relays on Saturday.
Girls Lacrosse
Gobiel nets six
Tess Gobiel scored six goals and Hayley Carver added four tallies as Andover beat Haverhill 16-6 last Thursday. Molly Agostino added two goals and three assists for the winners.
Softball
Murnane slugs away
Andover’s Abby Murnane was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, but the Golden Warriors fell to North Andover 19-12 last Thursday. Maddie Parrish was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and Eliza O’Sullivan scored three runs for the Warriors.
Boys Lacrosse
Lacrosse takes win
Andover beat Haverhill 13-5 last Thursday. No scorers were reported.