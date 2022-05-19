GIRLS TRACK
Andover’s Jodi Parrott wasn’t feeling fully healthy heading into Saturday. But that didn’t stop her from taking home a pair of titles at the Andover Boosters Invitational.
The record-setting senior won the 100 hurdles (15.03) and triple jump (37-8).
“I’m super thankful because I wasn’t able to compete until a week ago because of a slight knee injury,” said Parrott. “I’m definitely still adjusting to 100 hurdles instead of 55 hurdles, but it feels good to be able to compete at such a high level so soon.
“The heat was also something I needed to adjust to so I was strategic about triple jump, making sure I didn’t lose too much energy before hurdle an relay finals. Our 4x100 placed second. We didn’t run the time that we were hoping for, but it’s always so special for me to be a part of a relay with some of my closest friends.”
Golden Warrior Olivia Foster continued her pole vault dominance, winning the event with a 10-0. She also took third in the 100 dash (12.91).
“It was so nice to finally have a meet with good weather!” said Foster. “In the 100 preliminaries I ran a PR of 12.79. Next I pole vaulted and won with 10 feet. I put the bar at 10-10 for my next jump hoping to break our school record (10-9) but unfortunately didn’t clear. In the 100 final I ended up getting third, which I was really happy about. Andover Boosters is a pretty big meet. It was a big accomplishment for me.”
Lilly Brown added a second in the pole vault (9-0), Kathleen Yates added a runner-up finish in the discus (101-1) and Ashley Sheldon was third in the triple jump (34-11.75).
...
Peyton Levental won the long jump (17-3), but Andover fell to North Andover 92-53 last Wednesday. Olivia Foster added wins in the 100 dash (12.9) and pole vault (10-0).
BOYS TRACK
Colin Kirn won the 800 (1:58.54) and Chris Worthley took the pole vault (12-9) at Andover Boosters on Saturday.
...
George Stoica won the 200-meter (23.4) and Tristan Fabre won the 100 dash, but Andover lost to North Andover 100-45 last Wednesday. Kyran Maher won the pole vault with a 12-0.
BASEBALL
Bucci plates three
Joe Bucci was 3 for 3 with three RBIs as Andover rolled past Lowell 14-4 on Friday. Chase Lembo was 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI and Tyler Walles drove in two runs for the winners.
...
PJ Reming drove in a pair of runs, but Andover lost to Dracut 5-4 last Monday. Evan Brenner added an RBI and a run scored for the Warriors.
BOYS TENNIS
Gellman, Ray fight back
Nate Gellman and Conor Rea fought for a tough 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) win at No. 2 doubles, and Andrei Giurgiu won top singles 6-4, 6-2 to clinch Andover’s 3-2 win over Algonquin last Tuesday.
...
Andrei Giurgiu battled for a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles as Andover beat Shrewsbury 4-1 last Monday. Abhay Yajurvedi and Peter Doan took a tough 6-4, 7-6 (10-2) win at No. 1 doubles.
...
Peter Doan took No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-1 and Ayush Dewagan won No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-0 as Andover downed Chelmsford 5-0 on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wang rallies back
Jennie Wang rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win at top singes as Andover bested Shrewsbury 5-0 last Monday. Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim added a gritty 7-5, 6-3 win at No 2 doubles.
...
Rachel Chen swept No. 2 singles and Mia Thomas scored a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles as Andover downed Algonquin 5-0 last Tuesday.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Gomez-Cabo does it all
Marco Gomez-Cabo notched team-highs in service points (15), assists (25) and blocks (4) as Andover beat Central Catholic 3-1 last Monday. Rueben Osborn added six aces, Enzo Masters had 17 digs and Owen Chanthaboun chipped in with 25 kills for the winners.
...
Dowol Lee led Andover with 19 service points and seven ace and added 10 assists as Andover beat Lawrence 3-0 on Friday. Griffin Connell added seven kills and five blocks and Enzo Masters chipped in with 17 digs.
...
Owen Chantaboun had 17 kills and seven digs, but Andover lost to Lowell 3-0 last Thursday. David Gao added four blocks and Dowol Lee had 12 service points and four aces.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Carver nets four
Liv Carver had a team-high four goals as Andover crushed Lowell 20-4 last Tuesday. Liv Beucler, Lily Farnham, Jacklyn Brussard, Meredith Shattuck and Tess Gobiel each added two goal and six other players scored once.
...
Despite four goals by Tess Gobiel, Andover fell to undefeated Central Catholic 14-9 last Thursday. Hayley Carver added three goals for the Warriors.
BOYS LACROSSE
Warriors fall
Andover lost to Central Catholic 11-7 on Friday.