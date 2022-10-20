Aneesa Hazarika won the 100 butterfly (1:07.26), Amelia Barron won the 100 freestyle (58.95), Jacki Ambrose took the 500 freestyle relay (6:00.52) and they teamed with Gaby McDonough to take the 400 freestyle relay (4:16.47) as Andover beat Dracut 94-71 last Tuesday. Marina Ten won the diving (167.26) and Rachel Cordio took the 200 IM (2:32.80).
...
Michaela Chokureva won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke (1:01.97) and swam on two winning relays as Andover topped Billerica 98-80 on Friday. Amelia Barron added wins in the 200 IM (2:15.66) and 500 freestyle (5:33.06), Lauren Ilsley took the diving (188.6) and Maya Flatley won the 200 freestyle (2:06.97).
FIELD HOCKEY
Hat trick for Cedorchuk
Brooke Cedorchuk scored three goals as Andover rolled past Acton-Boxboro 4-0 last Monday. Casey Michael added a goal and an assist and Adelaide Weeden made two saves for the shutout.
...
Adelaide Weeden made two saves to give Andover its 13th straight shutout, rolling past Chelmsford 2-0 on Friday. Anna Broderick and Hannah Herlihy each scored a goal for the Golden Warriors, who improved to 13-1 on the season.
...
Casey Michael and Bella DiFiore each scored twice as Andover beat Dracut 6-0 last Wednesday. Haley Carver and Kate Harris each also scored a goal and Adelaide Weeden and Maddie DiGiorgio combined on the shutout in net.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lenihan’s goal enough
Catherine Lenihan scored the game’s lone goal as Andover topped North Andover 1-0 last Tuesday. Ainsley Napolitano made two saves for the shutout.
...
Ainsley Napolitano made three saves as Andover played Beverly to a 0-0 tie on Saturday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Miele does it all
Sophia Miele notched a team-high 20 service points to go with 10 kills and 19 digs as Andover edged Tewksbury 3-2, winning the deciding set 16-9, last Wednesday. Marissa Kobelski led the Golden Warriors with 14 kills and Lila Sipley scored a team-best 20 digs as Andover improved to 12-2.
...
Despite 18 service points and 37 assists for Sophia Pierce, Andover fell to Winchester 3-2 on Friday. Adrie Waldinger added three blocks and Lila Sipley had 17 service points and 21 digs for the Warriors.
BOYS SOCCER
Ardito scores again
Tyler Ardito scored Andover’s goal, as the Golden Warriors played North Andover to a 1-1 tie last Tuesday.
...
Despite seven saves for Nil Castro-Rovira, Andover fell to Lowell 2-0 last Thursday.
...
Andover fell to Shrewsbury 4-0 on Saturday.