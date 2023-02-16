TRACK
Best known as a long distance runner, track and cross country star Molly Kiley of Andover decided to take on a different challenge at the Merrimack Valley Conference championship on Friday.
“I usually don’t focus on distances as short as the 1,000,” said Kiley. “But I’ve started to really enjoy the faster distance this season. It meant a lot to see success outside of my comfort zone today!”
The experiment was a success, as Kiley won the 1,000-meter in 3:03.58, three seconds better than the runner-up.
Not to be outdone, fellow Andover High Eagle-Tribune All-Star Colin Kirn won the boys 1,000 in 2:29.99, just over five seconds better than No. 2.
“I’ve been looking to break 2:30 for a while now,” said Kirn. “It’s been my goal for a few years, as it’s our school record, so to run 2:29.99 is just as exciting as it is ironic. I really have to give a ton of credit to my teammates for pushing me, and our distance coach (Sue) Kiley has meant so much to me and been a part of my success. I’m super excited for the rest of the season and already looking forward to states and beyond!”
Added Molly Kiley: “I’m excited for the competition at states to hopefully improve on my 2-mile time, and help our girls 4x800 qualified for nationals. So I can’t wait for that!”
Also earning MVC title for the Golden Warriors were Neil Chowdhury in the 600 (1:22.75) and Jack Gruenberg in the shot put 48-1.
GYMNASTICS Bresnick earns MVC All-Around title
Andover High junior Gabriella Bresnick did it again, repeating as the MVC All-Around champ, with a score of 37.75, at the MVC Championship last Thursday.
Bresnick won both the beam (9.70) and floor (9.65), with third place finishes in both the vault (9.5) and uneven bars (8.9).
“Other than the bars, I felt really good tonight,” said the Andover star. “I love high school competition. It’s so much fun. The team (concept) is perfect for me. I love the energy you get.”
WRESTLING Oliveira battles for win
Gavin Oliveira scored a tough 4-0 overtime decision to help Andover earn a 42-30 win over Haverhill last Wednesday. Anthony Archambault earned a pin in 0:46, Nicholas Archambault score a pin in 0:55, Will Sheehan battled for a pin in 5:26 and Jason Osborne scored a fall in 3:03 for the winners.
BOYS BASKETBALL Palermo erupts
Luca Palermo went off for 21 points as Andover downed Billerica 91-64 on Friday. Ryan MacLellan added 18 points and Sam Concemi had 13 points for the winners.
GIRLS BASKEBALL Foley keeps rolling
Anna Foley scored 21 points — including the 1,000th point of her decorated high school career — as Andover High rolled past Lawrence 77-30 on Friday. Marissa Kobelski added 10 points and Michaela Buckley had seven points for the winners.
BOYS HOCKEY Warriors earn draw
Jonathan Lynch and Marcel Joe each scored a goal as Andover played Chelmsford for a 2-2 tie on Saturday.