Chase Lembo sparked the Andover offense, going 3 for 4 with three doubles, as the Golden Warriors beat Lawrence 13-5 on Friday.
“Lawrence is always competitive, right down to the last swing, and they never give up,” said Andover coach Dan Grams. “They have been able to come back against us down 6-to-7 runs in past games, so we made sure to keep our foot on the gas pedal and not let up.”
Andover began the game with a 7-0 lead, with Mason Rosner delivering three of the Golden Warriors’ first seven runs.
Lawrence sliced it to 8-5, heading into the 6th inning. But Andover made a pitching change to Chris Jaillet, who was throwing to his brother, Ryan, the catcher. This pitching change was worthwhile, as Jaillet’s fastball overwhelmed the Lawrence lineup.
Andover’s John Bessette drove in two in the five-run Warrior sixth that put it away.
“We’ve been playing great baseball, and the credit has to go to Ben Workman, as he was really under the radar heading into the season,” said Lembo. “He filled in perfectly for me when I was out with my injury, and he stepped up big time on the mound today.”
...
Chris Jaillett and Alex Berman combined on a no-hitter as Andover topped Dracut 7-0 last Monday. Teddy Gibson had a pair of hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for the winners.
...
Luke Bardetti laid down a squeeze bunt that scored Chase Lembo with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth as Andover topped Billerica 2-1 on Saturday. Jack Grunberg earned the victory on the hill.
BOYS TENNIS
Gellman toughs out win
Nate Gellman scored a gritty 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles, helping Andover beat Chelmsford 5-0 last Monday. Nik Narnia (6-4, 6-2) and Conor Rea (7-6, 6-3) added singles wins.
...
Randy Tran and Will Cohen took top doubles, while Owen Finlay and Raghav Tewari won No. 2 doubles as Andover swept Tewksbury 5-0 on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Chen, Warriors keep dominating
Rachel Chen (6-1, 6-1), Mia Thomas (6-1, 6-0) and Sonika Chadhary (6-1, 6-0) all scored singles wins as Andover bested North Andover 4-1 last Monday.
...
Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim won top singles 6-1, 6-1 and Elysia Yu and Valerie Chau took No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-1 as Andover beat Central Catholic 5-0 last Wednesday.
...
Rachel Chen, Mia Thomas and Sonika Chaudhary each scored a singles sweep to help Andover down Haverhill 5-0 on Friday.
BOYS TRACK
Chowdhury takes two
Neil Chowdhury won the 100 dash (11.14) and 200 (22.47), but Andover fell to powerhouse North Andover 91-54 last Wednesday. Also adding victories for the Golden Warriors were Tyler Drummey in the pole vault (13-0), Colin Kirn in the mile (4:26.81) and the 4x400 relay (3:45.65).
GIRLS TRACK
Sheldon doubles up
Ashley Sheldon won the high jump (5-4) and 110 hurdles (15.34) as Andover edged North Andover 75-70 last Wednesday. Michaela Buckley won the 400 hurdles (2:19.83), Mary Longergan took the mile (5:43.37) and JJ Conteh took the 100 dash (12.64) for the winners.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Noah, Enzo lead big wins
Noah Chanthaboun and Isaac Williams each scored 12 kills to lead Andover to a 3-0 win over Central Catholic last Wednesday. Williams added six aces, Enzo Masters had 16 digs and Alex McNally added five blocks for the winners.
...
Enzo Masters scored team-bests in service points (12), aces (4) and digs (13) as Andover rolled past Lawrence on Friday. Griffin Connell added eight kills, Alex McNally had a whopping eight blocks and Noah Chanthaboun also had 13 digs for the winners.
...
Despite 15 kills, three blocks and two aces for Alex McNally, Andover fell to Lowell 3-1 last Monday. Marco Gomez Cabo added 28 assists and David Gao had 11 service points.
BOYS LACROSSE
Johnson scores five
Matt Johnson scored five goals, leading Andover past Central Catholic 16-6 on Friday. Kiernan Florio added three goals and Campbell Allardi, Ben Redlener and Mac Gobiel each scored twice.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Andover falls short
Andover fell to Central Catholic 17-5 on Friday.