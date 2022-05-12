Girls Track
Peyton Levental won the long jump (17-1.5) and 200 (26.4) and Olivia Foster took the pole vault (10-6) and 100 dash (12.5) to help Andover beat Central Catholic 73-72 last Thursday. Ashley Sheldon won the triple jump (34-5.25), Molly Kiley took the mile (5:24) and Jodi Parrott won the 100 hurdles (14.6).
Boys Volleyball
Lee leads the way
Dowol Lee notched 12 service points to lead Andover to a 3-1 victory over North Andover last Tuesday. Enzo Masters had nine digs, Rueben Osborn added three aces and Alex McNally chipped in with five blocks for the winners.
...
Despite 28 kills for Owen Chanthaboun, Andover dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker to Methuen, falling 15-13 in the final game. Dowol Lee added 12 service point and five aces and Marco Gomez-Cabo had 45 assists for the Golden Warriors.
Boys Track
Kim takes two
Colin Kim won the mile (4:38) and 800 (2:03.01), but Andover lost to Central Catholic 84-52 last Thursday. Tristian Fabre won the 100 dash (10.8) and Matt Serrano took the 2-mile (10:34) for the Warriors.
...
Adrian Luck won the pole vault (9-0) and Elliot McQuide was third (9-0, based on tries) in the event to lead Andover at the MVC Freshman-Sophomore Meet on Saturday. Ryan Todisco won the 2-mile (10:00) and Shah Ansh (triple jump) and Jonathan Kang (100 dash) added thirds.
Baseball
Brown red hot
Jackson Brown was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored as Andover rolled past Billerica 11-3 last Thursday. Winning pitcher Evan Brenner, PJ Reming and Mason Rosner each drove in two runs and Chase Lembo scored two runs and drove in another.
...
Tyler Walles was 2 for 3 with four RBIs, but Andover fell to Chelmsford 8-4 on Friday. Jon Bessette was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and Chase Lembo added two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors.
...
Andover suffered just its second loss of the season, falling to rival North Andover 3-1 last Tuesday.
Girls Lacrosse
Carver nets five
Hayley Carver scored five goals as Andover dispatched of Shrewsbury 15-5 last Wednesday. Tess Gobiel added four goals and Rose MacLean and Molly Agostino each scored twice for the winners. Allie Batchelder made fives saves in the win.
...
Tess Gobiel scored seven goals, as Andover beat Chelmsford 11-10 on Friday. Hayley Carver scored two goals and Rose MacLean and Molly Agostino each scored once for the winners.
...
Rose MacLean and Hayley Carver each scored twice, but Andover fell to Billerica 11-5 last Tuesday.
Boys Tennis
Singles sweeps
Andrei Giurgiu (6-3, 6-1), Akarsh Janarthanan (6-0, 7-5) and Peter Doan (6-3, 6-1) each scored singles victories as Andover topped North Andover 5-0 last Monday.
...
Nate Gellman and Peter Doan won top doubles (6-0, 6-0) and Randy Tran and Hridai Dharan took No. 2 doubles (6-0, 6-0) as Andover swept Methuen 5-0 last Thursday.
...
Abhay Yajurvedi swept No. 2 singles and Ayush Dewagan and Audit Trivedi swept No. 1 singles to help Andover beat Billerica 5-0 on Friday.
Girls Tennis
Chen, Thompson sweep
Rachel Chen won No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0 and Mia Thomas swept No. 3 singles as Andover downed North Andover 5-0 last Monday.
...
Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim won No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-1 and Jennie Wang took No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1 to lead Andover past Methuen 5-0 last Thursday. Sonika Chaudhary and Elysia Yu added a 6-0, 6-3 win at top doubles.
...
Jennie Wang, Rachel Chen and Mia Thomas all scored singles sweeps as Andover downed Billerica 5-0 on Friday.
Softball
Parrish effort for naught
Maddie Parrish was 3 for 3 with three runs scored, but Andover lost to Haverhill 9-8 lasy Monday. Molly Duval drove in three runs and Abby Murnane had two RBIs for the Golden Warriors.