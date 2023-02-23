Andover dominated from the start in virtually every single aspect of the game, handing Lawrence its second loss of the year, first in the Merrimack Valley Conference, 70-51 on Friday.
Senior Ryan MacLellan led the shocker, scoring a game-high 24 points against the top-ranked team in the MIAA Power Rankings.
“This is an amazing feeling for our guys,” said MacLellan. “This season has been a rollercoaster for us, and it was tough starting out the year, but now we have won five in a row. This win gives us an incredibly large amount of confidence heading into the tournament, and I am more than happy with how my squad played tonight.”
MacLellan started the game with a mid-range jump shot, and did not miss at all in the first quarter, finishing the frame with 13 points.
“Ryan made some gigantic plays for our team,” said Andover head coach David Fazio. “He instilled confidence in the entire team, and that’s what he is all about.”
With fouls galore in the fourth quarter, Andover’s Rohit Srinivasan hit a deep three with 6:42 to go, which gave Andover a 58-42 lead.
It was at this point that the Andover fans and players really saw that this stunning upset could actually happen, as the Warriors had an answer for everything Lawrence threw their way.
Andover kept hitting free throws (10 of 13 in the quarter) when it mattered most, and with the Lancers missing shots, this one was all but over.
After the game, Fazio was certainly surprised byt the outcome of this game, but incredibly proud of his squad.
“Lawrence has one incredible team, and against them, if you can score and weather their storms, you have a chance,” said Fazio. “We certainly did that tonight, and we made so many big plays and clutch shots. I’m proud of my kids, we’ve won at Central this year, and now we have won in front of this environment at Lawrence. We just keep doing what we do.”
...
Rohit Srinivasan scored a team-high 16 points as Andover beat Lowell 68-58 last Tuesday. Sam Concemi added 13 points and Danny Reseniz chipped in with eight points for the winners.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Andover edges Feehan in battle of powerhouses
Andover broke the seal on its stash of “tourney toughness,” gritting out a 46-42 decision over Bishop Feehan in the opening round of the IAABO Board 130 Comcast Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Woburn High School.
That collision was No. 1 vs. No. 3 in the most recent MIAA Division 1 power rankings.
“This is why we’re thankful to be invited to this tournament. You’ve got 1-2-3 in Division 1, plus the top team in Division 2. This is exactly what we want heading into the state tournament,” said Warriors coach Alan Hibino.
Andover trailed 15-9 after a quarter and 24-22 at halftime. Even after three quarters, it was anyone’s game at 34-33 Golden Warriors. But the opening possession of fourth quarter symbolically gave Feehan, rated No. 2 in Division 1 coming in, a little insight into the grit and commitment that has made Andover one of the state’s elite for decades.
In a wild sequence for a loose ball, Andover’s superstars Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom (12 points), hit the floor — hard — to keep it alive. The effort resulted in a Hanscom hoop and a 36-33 lead. The Warriors wouldn’t trail again.
“Obviously, we didn’t come out the way we wanted to,” said Foley, who led her team with 16 points and 13 rebounds. “Although it hasn’t been this year, we’ve been in this position. We had to find a way to rally.”
The advantage rose to seven at 42-35, before Feehan (15-4) made its final charge, slicing the lead to 42-40.
Kathleen Yates and Ella Vidoni then delivered key plays down the stretch. wasn’t about to let that happen. The junior came up with a steal and put the Shamrocks lights out for good with two free throws of her own with 11.9 seconds left.
“They’re a good team. I thought they moved the ball really well. But we wanted to make sure we stayed No. 1,” said Foley. “We love to be in these moments down the stretch.”
...
Amelia Hanscom notched 17 points as Andover rolled past Chelmsford 67-43 last Tuesday. Marissa Kobelski added 11 points and Michaela Buckley chipped in with 10 points for the winners.
...
Anna Foley scored 16 points and Andover topped Bishop Feehan 46-42 on Saturday Amelia Hanscom added 12 points for the winners.
BOYS HOCKEY
Hillison nets two
Carter Hillson scored twice and Nik Previte added a goal as Andover beat Masconomet 3-0 on Friday. Charlie Rainville made 15 saves for the shutout.