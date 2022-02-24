Wrestling
Andover had two wrestlers reach the finals at the Division 1 Championship on Saturday — Yandel Morales (106) and Jonathan Davila (152). Morales, seeded 6th, nearly scored an incredible upset against top-seeded Brayton Carbone of Shawsheen Tech. The Golden Warriors placed 12th as a team with 55 points.
Carbone scored an early takedown and appeared confident and in control. But after having his head tapped by Carbone a few times in the second period, Morales appeared to have had enough and exploded with a strong takedown to tie the match, 2-2.
The third period began with Morales in the “down” position. He remained there throughout, fending off turn attempts. At one point, he appeared to have scored a reversal to take the lead but the referees felt he hadn’t secured control.
In overtime, Morales again appeared to have the match won with a takedown but it was ruled he hadn’t gained full control before the wrestlers went out of the circle. With the final seconds ticking off in the first overtime session, Carbone was able to secure a two-point takedown and the championship.
Morales has lost just two matches all season, both to Carbone. Davila, who fell to Rawson Iwanicki of St. John’s Prep, 8-3, in the title match, has lost just three matches all season, all three to Iwanicki.
“Our two guys in the finals (Morales and Davila), we felt like they had the potential to be there,” said Andover coach Mike Bolduc. “They wrestled their matches in the finals really tough. They wrestled really well. We were in both matches most of the way. So I really loved the way they wrestled and I think that’s really going to carry over into next week. We’ll see (Carbone and Iwanicki) again.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hanscom, Warriors bounce back
Amelia Hanscom scored a team-high 17 points as Andover got back on track after its first loss of the season by beating Norwell 57-42 on Sunday. Anna Foley added 16 points and Michaela Buckey scored 10 points for the winners (17-1).
...
Behind a stellar 26 points for Anna Foley, Andover beat Billerica 50-33 last Thursday. No other Golden Warrior had more than seven points.
...
Anna Foley scored 14 points, helping Andover beat Chelmsford 43-22 last Tuesday. Amelia Hanscom added 14 points for the winners.
...
Despite a huge 28-point performance by Amelia Hanscom, Andover suffered its first loss of the season, 45-43 to Woburn on Saturday, Anna Foley added eight points for the Golden Warriors.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MacLellan red hot
Ryan MacLellan went off for 23 points as Andover bested rival Lawrence 64-48 on Friday. Logan Satlow added 16 points and Aidan Cammann scored 13 points for the winners.
...
Logan Satlow scored 18 points, helping lead Andover to an 80-63 win over Lowell last Tuesday. Ryan MacLellan added a game-high 22 points and Richie Shahtanian tallied 14 points for the winners.
...
In a battle of the two top-ranked teams in the MIAA Division Power Poll, Andover suffered its first loss of the season, 64-42 to undefeated Boston College High School on Sunday. Aidan Cammann scored a team-high 11 points and Lincoln Beal had seven points for the Golden Warriors (17-1).
BOYS HOCKEY
Quill st
and strong
JJ Quill stopped two of three shots in a shootout, and Andover beat St. John’s Shrewskbury 3-2 in the Newburyport Bank Tournament on Sunday. Nik Previte and Matt Trudell each scored a shootout goal to give the Golden Warriors the win.
...
JJ Quill excelled with 22 saves, but Andover lost to St. John’s Prep — the No. 1-ranked team in Massachusetts — 2-1 last Wednesday. Braeden Archambault scored the Golden Warrior goal.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover earns big win
Eliza O’Sullivan and Scarlet Glass each scored a goal as Andover beat Shrewsbury 2-0 last Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.