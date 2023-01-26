Yandel Morales (106 pounds) and Lucas Oliveira (170 pounds) each finished 5-0 on the day as Andover beat Canton (54-6), Braintree (51-24) and Catholic Memorial (42-36) but fell to Natick (42-37) on Saturday. Adding 4-0 days were Jason Ballou (120 pounds), Nick Archambault (126 pounds) — who also had a win at 132 pounds to make him 5-0 — and Anthony Archambault (145 pounds).
...
Jason Osborne (285 pounds) scored a pin in 1:07 and Yandel Morales (106 pounds) toughed out a pin in 6:00, but Andover fell to Tewksbury 46-35 last Thursday. Will Sheehan (182 pounds) added a pin in 1:39 and Nick Archambault (132 pounds) had a pin in 1:59 for the Warriors.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MacLellan nets 26
Ryan MacLellan returned after missing the last few games to score a game best 26 points as Andover topped Lowell 67-50 on Friday. Freshman Luka Palermo added 19 points for the winners.
...
Despite 12 points for Chase Lembo, Andover fell to Lawrence High — the No. 1-ranked team in the North — 65-51 last Tuesday. Danny Resendiz added 10 points and Lincoln Beal had eight points for the Warriors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hanscom scored 15
Amelia Hanscom (game-high 15 points) and Anna Foley (14 points) nearly scored as much as their opponent alone, as Andover kept rolling with a 60-32 win over Billerica last Tuesday. Marissa Kobelski added nine points for the winners.
...
Marissa Kobelski tallied 15 points as Andover topped Chelmsford 51-32 on Friday. Anna Foley scored a game-high 18 points and Amelia Hanscom added 10 points for the undefeated (11-0) Golden Warriors.
BOYS HOCKEY
Doudkin, Archambault score two each
Alex Doudkin scored two goals as Andover played Waltham to a 4-4 tie on Saturday. Brendan Murnane and Carter Hillson each scored once and Braeden Archambault had two assists for the Warriors.
...
Braeden Archambault scored two goals and Brendan Murnane added a goal and two assists as Andover played Chelmsford to a 3-3 tie last Tuesday. Carter Hillson added three assists and Jackson Fuller made 29 saves for the Warriors.
BOYS TRACK
Chowdhury takes 600
Neil Chowdhury won the 600 in 1:23.82 to lead Andover at an MVC meet on Wednesday.
GIRLS TRACK
Kiley, Sheldon take wins
Molly Kiley won the 1,000 (3:01.33) and Ashley Sheldon won the 55 hurdles (8.78) for Andover at an MVC meet last Wednesday.