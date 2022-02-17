Girls Track
Superstar Jodi Parrott won the 55 hurdles (8.45) and long jump (17-7.5) as Andover grabbed second as a team (76 points) at the MVC Championship on Friday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Adding a victory for the Golden Warriors was Molly Kiley in the mile (5:12.87). Peyton Levental took third in the 55 dash (7.61) and a fourth in the long jump (16-2.75), Aimee Lu was third in the 600 (1:43.06), Abby Buckley was third in the shot put (33-0.5) and Ashley Sheldon was fourth in the high jump (4-10).
Boys Track
Three takes silver
Neil Chowdury was second in the 600 (1:23.88), Steven Tcheouafei was runner-up in the long jump (19-7.25) and Colin Kirn was second in the 1,000 (2:31.53) as Andover placed fourth as a team (38 points) at the MVC Championship on Friday. Jack Gruenberg added a fifth in the shot put (43-11.5).
Girls Basketball
Defense dominates
Andover’s defense allowed just three points in the entire first half, on the way to crushing Cambridge 44-12 last Tuesday. That was the fewest points allowed by the Golden Warriors this season. The previous low was 23 points. Anna Foley led the winners with nine points, Amelia Hanscom added eight points and Ari White hit two 3-pointers for the winners.
...
Ari White scored 11 points, helping lead Andover to a 68-33 win over Lawrence on Saturday. Anna Foley scored a game-high 17 points, Tess Gobiel had nine points and Amelia Hanscom added eight points for the winner.
Wrestling
Davila takes second
Andover placed seventh as a team at the Division 1 North wrestling tournament on Saturday with 126 points. St. John’s Prep won the team title (240 points)
The Golden Warriors were led by state qualifiers Jonathan Davila (2nd, 152), Yandel Morales (3rd, 106), Alexandros O’Brien (3rd, 145), Jason Ballou (4th, 120) and Nicholas Archambault (4th, 126).
...
Steven Johnson needed just 32 seconds for a pin at 106 pounds, as Andover beat Lawrence 48-27 last Wednesday. Alexandros O’Brien (145 pounds) added a pin in 0:33, Miles Fraser had a pin in 0:23 and Jonathan Davila scored a fall in 0:56 for the winners.
Boys Basketball
Andover stays perfect
Aidan Cammann led Andover with 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Golden Warriors beat rival Lawrence 63-41 last Thursday. Danny Resendiz and Rohit Srinivasan each added 10 points apiece for the Golden Warriors, who improved to 14-0 on the season.
“Aidan played great tonight,” said Andover coach Dave Fazio. “Ryan (MacLellan) was amazing at Cambridge the other night. Aidan had a tough night. Now Ryan struggled a little bit tonight in the first half, Aidan picked up the slack. They all just play for each other.”
...
Ryan MacLellan scored a game-high 22 points, with three 3-pointers, as Andover beat Cambridge 56-47 last Tuesday. Logan Satlow added 13 points and Aidan Cammann scored 11 points for the winners.
Boys Skiing
Kim leads Warriors
Sunjae Kim again led Andover, taking 17th (22.95) as Andover beat Austin Prep (98-37) but fell to powerhouse St. John’s Prep (126-9) last Wednesday.
