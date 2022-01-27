Track
Jodi Parrott, Nikita Palsetia and Shayla Quill won the long jump relay (47-1) and teamed with Ashley Sheldon to take the 4x50 shuttle hurdles (29.50) as Andover placed second as a team at the MSTCA Division 1 Relays on Sunday. The Golden Warriors scored 39 points, trailing just Newton North (50).
Parrott also joined Maddy Robertson, Olivia Foster and Peyton Levental to win the 4x50 dash (24.73).
Leading the Golden Warrior boys was the 4x800 team of Cameron Kirn, DJ Walsh, Matt Serrano and Neil Chowdhury, which placed third in 8:22.99.
Wrestling
Maita, Osborne roll
Andover controlled the high weights, with 220-pounder Yasser Maita and 285-pounder Jason Osborne each going 3-0 as the Golden Warriors went 2-1 in a tri-meet on Saturday, beating Hanover (63-18) and Braintree (58-24) but falling to Natick (44-33).
Yandel Morales (106 pounds), Nick Archambault (120/132) and Jonathan Davila (152/160) each added 3-0 days of their own.
Freshman 126-pounder Adrian Luck earned his first varsity win in under a minute to help Andover beat Billerica 58-18 last Wednesday. The Golden Warriors improved to 7-2 with the victory.
Boys Swimming
Malinovski takes four
Matvey Malinovski won the 200 IM (2:03.76), the 100 freestyle (50.65) and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays as Andover beat BC High 96-79 last Thursday. Eric Xu won the 50 freestyle (22.92), Henry Campbell took the 200 freestyle (1:51.22) and they both swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Davis Blanch added a win in the diving.
Girls Basketball
White red hot
Ari White hit three 3-pointers on the way to 11 points, as Andover edged Billerica 32-28 last Tuesday. Michaela Buckley also tallied 11 points for the winners. Kathleen Yates added a 3-pointer for the Golden Warriors.
Anna Foley scored a game-best 20 points as Andover beat Chelmsford 49-40 to improve to 8-0 on the season. Marissa Kobelski added 10 points for the winners.
Gymnastics
Bresnick keeps dominating
Gabby Bresnick once again dominated, winning the vault (9.2), bars (9.5), beam (9.5), floor exercise (9.65) and all-around (37.85) as Andover beat Dracut 137.25-120.25 last Tuesday. Amanda Kim added a second in the vault (9.1), Maggie Cosentino was runner-up in the bars (8.6) and Colleen Carzo was second in the floor (8.85).
Gabby Bresnick won the vault (9,65), bars (9.25), floor exercise (9.7) and all-around (38.1) to lead Andover to a 141.2-133.0 win over North Andover. Golden Warrior Molly Foster won the beam (9.6).
Girls Hockey
Adams nets two
Despite two goals for Lauren Adams, Andover fell to rival Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover 5-4 on Saturday. Rose McLean and Scarlet Glass each added a goal for the Golden Warriors.
Girls skiing
Ong leads the way
Meghan Ong led Andover in 17th overall (23.79) as Andover beat Austin Prep (75.5) and Manchester Essex (121-14) last Wednesday. Brooke Downey was next best for the Golden Warriors in 21st (24.06).
Boys Hockey
Warriors fall
Andover lost to Waltham 3-0 last Wednesday.
