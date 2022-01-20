Track
Jodi Parrott scored a pair of victories, winning the 55 hurdles in a school-record time of 8.50 and adding a win in the triple jump (36-9.75) at the Northeast Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on Saturday.
The hurdles record was the latest for Parrott, who already owns school records in the long jump and triple jump.
Golden Warrior Olivia Foster took second in the pole vault (10-0), tying her own indoor school record.
Molly Kiley added a third in the 2-mile (11:17.49). Also in the triple jump, Maddy Robinson was fourth (34-6) and Ashley Sheldon was eighth (33-1). Sheldon also high jumped 4-10.
On the boys side at the Northeast Invitational, Colin Kirn was fifth in the 800, setting a new school indoor record (2:00.88). Neil Chowdhury was seventh in the 800 (2:02.55), just five minutes after running a 6.89 in the 55 meter. Tyler Drummey added a sixth in the pole vault (11-0).
Boys Basketball
Resendiz heats up
Danny Resendiz scored a game-high 16 points as Andover topped Dracut 54-33 on Sunday. The Golden Warriors improved to 7-0 with the victory. Logan Satlow and Ryan MacLellan each scored 12 points and Rohit Srinivasan continued to excel with his hustle for the winners.
...
Ryan MacLellan hit three 3-pointers on the way to 17 points as Andover beat Chelmsford 67-42 last Tuesday. Aidan Cammann added 18 points for the winners.
...
Andover beat Haverhill 79-53 on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Defense dominates
Andover took a 20-point lead into halftime, and rolled to a 60-26 victory over Lowell last Tuesday. Anna Foley kept rolling with 16 points, Tess Gobiel added 11 points and Michaela Buckley chipped in with 10 points for the winners.
...
Andover’s defense continued is dominant run, taking a 35-12 lead at halftime, and the Golden Warriors rolled to a 56-26 win over Haverhill on Friday. Anna Foley scored a game-high 13 points, Amelia Hanscom added 11 points and Marissa Kobelski added six points and stellar defense.
Gymnastics
Bresnick sweeps
Gabby Bresnick delivered an event sweep, winning the vault (9.3), bars (9.1), beam (9.2), floor exercise (9.2) and all-around (36.8) as Andover beat Lowell 138.1-93.1 last Wednesday. Molly Foster swept second place, in the vault (9.2), bars (8.85), beam (8.7), floor (9.1) and all-around (35.8).
Boys Swimming
Campbell takes four
Henry Campbell won the 200 IM (2:04.92) and 500 freestyle (5:01.75), Matvey Malinovski took the 200 freestyle (1:47.78) and 100 freestyle (49.18)and they teamed with Ivan Giles and Eric Xu to win the 200 freestyle and Will Moulson and Scott Kessel to take the 400 freestyle relay as Andover topped Lexington 95-81 last Wednesday.
Wrestling
Morales stays perfect
Andover’s Yandel Morales went 4-0 to remain unbeaten on the season and win the 106-pound title at the Woburn Invitational on Saturday. Golden Warriors Jonathan Davila (152 pounds), Hussain Mahesri (170 pounds) and Jason Ballou (113 pounds) each went 3-1 to finish second. Max McNeeley (160 pounds) and Yasser Maita (220 pounds) finished third.
...
Andover’s Jason Osborne battled for a tough 7-4 decision at 285 pounds, but the Golden Warriors fell to Central Catholic 39-27 last Wednesday. Adding wins for Andover were Yandel Morales (106 pounds), Jason Ballou (113 pounds), Miles Fraser (145 pounds), Alec O’Brien (152 pounds) and Jonathan Davila (160 pounds).
Boys Hockey
Bucci nets two
Joe Bucci scored twice, as Andover beat Billerica 4-1 last Thursday. Brendan Murnane and Nik Previte each added a goal, while JJ Quill made 18 saves.
Girls Hockey
Warriors take two
Andover beat Methuen/Tewksbury on Jan 6 and downed Billerica/Chelmsford 3-0 on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.