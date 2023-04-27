BASEBALL
Andover pitchers Chris Jaillet and Ben Workman limited Tewksbury to just two hits, helping the Golden Warriors beat Tewksbury 4-2 last Tuesday. John Bessette drove in a game-high two RBIs, while Mason Rosner was 2 for 3 with two runs, and Chase Lembo drove in one run and scored another for the winners.
Tim Boese and Jack Gruenberg combined on a four-hitter as Andover bested Lincoln-Sudbury 3-1 on Saturday. Chase Lembo added two hits and scored a run and John Bessette and Braeden Archambault each drove in a run for the winners, who improved to 4-2 on the season.
Andover’s Chris Jaillet had two hits and drove in three runs, but the Golden Warriors lost to Lowell 12-11 last Thursday. Jack Gruenberg added two hits, two runs and two RBIs, John Bessett added two hits and two runs and Braeden Archambault had two his, scored a run and had an RBI for the Warriors.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL O’Connell’s effort for naught
Despite 11 kills for Griffin O’Connell, Andover fell to O’Bryant 3-0 last Tuesday. Isaac Williams added 11 service points and four aces, while Alex McNally made four blocks for the Warriors.