Girls Track
Olivia Foster won the pole vault with a meet-record 10-6, while Golden Warriors Lily Brown (9-6), Sophia Hutchins (9-0), Molly Foster (9-0) and Gabby Bresnick (9-0) took places No. 2-5 at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational on Saturday.
Ashley Sheldon added second in the triple jump (34-1.75) and a third in the 100 hurdles (16.60), Aimee Lu was third in the 400 hurdles (1:10.33) and Foster was fourth in the 100 (13.34).
Boys Track
Andover's Chris Worthley took first in the pole vault (11-6) and teammate Kyran Maher was second (11-6, based on attempts) at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational on Saturday.
In the 100, Golden Warriors Tristan Fabre (11.70) and Demi Sampson (11.72) took second and third. Neil Chowdhry was fourth in the 400, Ryan Todisco was fourth in the 2-mile (9:58.27) and Harvey Lys was fifth in the long jump (18-7.5).
Boys Tennis
Akarsha rallies
Akarsh Janarthanan rallied for a 3-6 6-2 6-3 win at No. 2 singles, and Andover topped Central Catholic 4-1 last Wednesday. Nik Marina and Abhay Yajurvedi combined to win No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-2.
...
The doubles teams of Abhay Yajurvedi and Nik Narina and Nate Gellman and Conor Rea each scored 6-0, 6-0 wins as Andover beat Chelmsford 5-0 last Tuesday. Andrew Giurgiu added a 6-1, 6-1 win at top singles.
Boys Volleyball
Lee steps up
Dowol Lee moved from libero to setter for a sick Marco Gomez-Cabo, and scored team-highs in service points (16) and assists (31) to lead Andover to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Lowell, taking the fifth set 16-14, on Friday. Owen Chanthaboun added 23 kills and four aces and Reuben Osborn had seven digs for the winners.
...
Defensive specialist Isaac Williams had a late stretch of five aces in Game 5, carrying Andover to a 3-2 win over Central (15-10 in Game 5) last Monday. Owen Chanthaboun's 16th kill sealed the deal. Williams finished with 21 service points, and Marco Gomez-Cabo had 23 assists for the winners.
...
Despite 24 assists for Marco Gomez-Cabo, Andover lost to Lowell 3-0 last Wednesday. Owen Chanthaboun added 18 kills and Enzo Masters has seven digs.
Girls Tennis
Wang, Warriors stay perfect
Jennie Wang scored a 6-0, 6-2 win at top singles, and Andover topped Central Catholic 5-0 last Thursday. Rachel Chen (6-1, 6-0 second singles) and Mia Thomas (6-0, 6-1 third singles) each added victories.
...
Mia Thomas (second singles) and Sonika Chaudhary (third singles) each scored 6-0, 6-0 wins as Andover topped Tewksbury 5-0 last Tuesday. Rachel Chen made a single sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 win.
...
Eva McKone and Sonika Chaudhary earned a win at top doubles (6-0, 6-1) and Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim teamed to sweep No. 2 doubles as Andover beat North Andover 5-0 last Wednesday. Jennie Wang added a sweep at top singles.
Girls Lacrosse
Hat tricks for MacLean, Gobiel
Rose MacLean and Tess Gobiel each scored three goals as Andover topped Woburn 10-8 last Thursday. Lily Farnham scored twice and Allie Batchelder made four saves for the winners.
...
Tess Gobiel scored five goals, but Andover dropped a heartbreaker to North Andover 11-10 last Tuesday, when the Scarlet Knights scored the game-winner with just over a minute to play. Hailey Doherty added two goals for the Golden Warriors.
Boys Lacrosse
Andover falls short
Andover lost to North Andover 13-9 last Tuesday. No Golden Warrior scorers were reported.