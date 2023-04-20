GIRLS TRACK
After an injury slowed her late in the winter, Andover’s Ashley Sheldon was back in form at Saturday’s Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational, winning the 100 hurdles (15.31) and taking second in the high jump (5-2).
“I was excited to have competed and done so well this meet, since it is my last time competing there for my high school career,” said Sheldon. “ I’ve come to this meet since I was a sophomore, and I love to see my improvement over the years. It was a great atmosphere.”
Chipping in with second-place finishes for the Golden Warriors were Lily Brown in the pole vault (10-0), Kathleen Yates in the discus (116-5), JJ Conteh in the 100 dash (12.69), Molly Kiley in the mile (5:17.27) and Mary Lonergan in the 2-mile (12:05.75). Gabby Bresnick added a third in the pole vault (9-6).
...
Kathleen Yates won the discus (101-0) and javelin (99-4) as Andover defeated Methuen 131-14 last Wednesday. JJ Conteh won the 100 dash (12.8), Audrey Thomas took the 400 (1:03.6), Zoie Zeng won the 2-mile (12:22) and Ashley Sheldon won the triple jump (36-2), high jump (5-4) and 100 hurdles (16.7).
BOYS TRACK
Harvey Lys won the high jump with a stellar 6-4 to lead Andover at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational on Saturday. Adding seconds were Ryan Swenson in the pole vault (12-0), Patrick Allardi in the 110 hurdles (15.61) and Colin Kirn in the 400 (50.58). Chipping in with thirds were Elliot McQuide in the pole vault (11-0), Lys in the 110 hurdles (16.33) Jacob Chisholm in the 800 (2:03.8).
...
Jacob Chisholm won the mile (4:50) and August Rudolph took the 2-mile (10:42) as Andover downed Methuen 85-59 last Wednesday. Cam Gath won the long jump (19-5), Ansh Shah took the triple jump (38-1) and Elliot McQuide took the pole vault (10-0) for the winners.
BASEBALL Workman, Archambault drive in three
Ben Workman was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored as Andover rolled past Methuen 16-5 on Friday. Braeden Archambault added two hits, scored three runs and drove in three more and Chase Lembo and John Bessette each drove in two runs for the winners.
...
The Andover bats heated up, pulling away with a five-run fourth inning to beat Haverhill 11-0 in a five-inning mercy rule game.
...
Andover managed just one hit, by Braeden Archambault, falling to Shrewsbury 1-0 last Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS Warriors sweep two
Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim took top doubles 6-2, 6-2, while Elysia Yu and Valerie Chu won No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-0 as Andover beat Central Catholic 5-0 last Monday.
...
Rachel Chen tool top singles 6-0, 6-0, and Elysia Yu and Valerie Chu swept No. 2 doubles as Andover beat Chelmsford 5-0 last Wednesday.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL McNally, Chanthaboun star
Alex McNally made a team-high four blocks and tied Noah Chanthaboun with a team-best 10 kills as Andover downed Central Catholic 3-0 last Monday. David Gao added 14 service points and Enzo Masters had 16 digs for the winners.
...
Noah Chanthaboun notched team-highs in service points (14) and digs (12) as Andover beat Lawrence 3-0 on Friday. Teddy Addesa had six blocks and Isaac Williams added three aces for the winners.
...
Despite Marco Gomez Cabo‘s seven kills, 10 assists, seven service points and two blocks, Andover fell to Lowell 3-0 last Wednesday. Enzo Masters added 12 digs for the Warriors.
GIRLS LACROSSE MacLean scores four in heartbreaker
Rose MacLean scored four goals, but Andover fell to archrival North Andover 10-9 in overtime on Friday. Grace Johnson and Vivian Alois each added two goals for the Golden Warriors, and Lucy MacLean scored once.
...
Andover fell to rival Central Catholic 16-8 last Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS Rea leads the way
Conor Rea rallied for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles as Andover topped Central Catholic 50 last Wednesday. Nik Narnia won top singles (6-1, 6-2) and Ayush Dewagan and Peter Doan took top doubles 6-3, 6-0
...
Nate Gellman scored a win at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-2) and Conor Rea toughed out a win at top singles (6-3, 6-4) as Andover dealt Haverhill its first loss of the season, 5-0 on Friday. Peter Doan swept No. 3 singles.
...
Andover fell to fellow state power Wellesley 5-0 last Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE Johnson nets three
Despite three goals by Matt Johnson, Andover fell to North Andover 18-7 on Friday.
SOFTBALL Warriors fall short
Andover fell to Methuen 8-0 on Friday.