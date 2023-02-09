BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday marked another vintage Andover High-Central Catholic boys basketball game.
The students sections were back in business and the game, of course, came down to the final shot as the buzzer went off.
According to computer ratings, Andover ranked 11th in the state in Div. 1, with Lawrence (No. 1), Central (No. 3) and North Andover (No. 7) all ranked higher.
“Central is very good,” said coach David Fazio. “We are trying to play with more pace. Our defense was really good, holding Central to 52 points. And we made some big shots in the second half.”
That includes the biggest shot of senior Rohit Srinivasan‘s life, in the left corner, as his ball swished through the net as time expired.
The play started out with Andover star Ryan MacLellan taking an open shot at the right side of the free throw line. The ball was rebounded and passed back to MacLellan, who had 21 points. But instead of shooting, he found the open Srinivasan in the corner.
Game — Andover 54, Central 52.
The Andover players celebrated, later joined on the floor by many Andover students.
“What a night!,” said Fazio. “Great pass by Ryan to Rohit, who is a senior captain overcoming an injury and coming off the bench. Before he made the shot, he gave us great minutes. Then he made the shot. Wow!”
...
Ryan MacLellan erupted for 25 points as Andover topped Tewksbury 69-53 last Tuesday. Chase Lembo and Luca Palermo each added 15 points and Lincoln Beal scored 10 points for the winners.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Foley nets 22
Anna Foley tallied 22 points as Andover downed Tewksbury 64-46 on Tuesday. Amelia Hanscom added 12 points and Michaela Buckley and Marissa Kobelski each added 10 points for the winners.
WRESTLING Four go unbeaten
Yandel Morales (106/113 pounds), Jason Ballou (120 pounds), Anthony Archambault (145/152 pounds) and Jason Osborne (285 pounds) all went 4-0 as Andover beat Newton South (51-27), Lawrence (48-29) and Merrimack, N.H. (61-14) but fell to Salem, N.H. (55-21) at the Haverhill Dual Tournament on Saturday. Adrian Luck (132 pounds), Lucas Oliveira (170 pounds) and Stephen Medeiros (220 pounds) added 3-1 performances for the Warriors.