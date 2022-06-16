No. 20 Andover gave No. 13 Chelmsford a battle in the Division 1 girls lacrosse Round of 32 last Thursday. The Warriors held a 6-5 lead at the half but couldn’t hold on, falling 9-7.
The Warriors closed out the year at 11-8.
Hayley Carver led the Warriors with a pair of goals, while Tess Gobiel and Lily Farnham each pitched in a one goal and two assists.
Rose MacLean, Hailey Doherty and Molly D’Agostino also scored goals, and Allie Batchelder had a pair of saves in net.
GIRLS TENNIS
No. 4 Andover girls tennis suffered its first loss of the season, falling to No. 5 Winchester 5-0 in the Division 1 Round of 8 on Saturday. The Golden Warriors finished the season 20-1.
BASEBALL
No. 14-seeded Andover fell to No. 3 seed Catholic Memorial 6-2 in the Division 1 Round of 16 last Wednesday. The Golden Warriors finished the season 12-10.
BOYS TENNIS
No. 15 Andover lost to top-seeded Brookline 5-0 last Thursday in the Division 1 Round of 16. The Golden Warriors closed out the season 15-4.