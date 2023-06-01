From the opening pitch until his 72nd, Andover’s Ben Workman was in complete control on Sunday.
The Golden Warrior senior righty tossed a two-hit shut out, without issuing any walks and struck out seven to lead the Warriors to a 10-0 dominating win over Danvers for the title at Peabody’s annual Jimmy Geanoulis/Gary Linehan Memorial Baseball Tournament on Sunday.
“(Workman threw) 72 pitches, you can’t beat that,” said Andover head coach Dan Grams. “He was awesome. He threw a double play ball in the first inning and we booted that. He was in command the whole way. I’m very proud of him.”
Workman pointed out that the best part of the game was the later innings when the team scored three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth, behind a handful of singles from underclassmen coming off the bench.
“(No. 9 hitter) John Bessette had his triple and we had all of our younger guys step up in the last inning and get hits so that was really good. Today was a collective team effort,” said Workman. “It just shows how strong our team is. It’s like a great bond that we have. It’s going to stay strong like that.
“The fastball was working great. I was on the outside corner a lot. The curveball, I was feeling it and getting a lot of buckles (in the knees) almost. I didn’t actually throw a change-up the whole game, so I thought I mixed the (two) pitches well.”
Andover (15-4) scored single runs in the first, second and fourth innings before breaking it open. Ryan Jaillet had the game winning hit with a sharp single to left to score Teddy Gibson. In the third, Mason Rosner drove in Bessette with a single to center field. Then in the fourth, Chase Lembo reached on a slow roller to third, allowing Rosnor to score.
In the fifth, pinch-hitter Brady Carlson had a RBI single, Bessette had a RBI triple and then later in the seventh, pinch-hitters Alex Berman and Gavin Mottley had RBI singles, while a two-run error allowed two other runs to score.
“We haven’t won this since the year before COVID (back in 2019),” said Grams. “I’m very happy for the team, especially the seniors. I’m ecstatic that some of the younger kids got up to the plate.Today we had five or six guys get their first hit, and that was a lot of fun to see.”
...
Andover took the lead in the top of the seventh on a squeeze base hit by John Bessette, as Andover rallied from four runs down to beat Wakefield 8-7 in the opening round of the Jimmy Geanoulis/Gary Linehan Memorial Baseball Tournament on Saturday. Adding big hits for the Golden Warriors were Mason Rosner, who knocked in Teddy Gibson with an RBI single, and Ryan Jaillet, who drove home in Rosner in the sixth. Rosner also had an RBI hit to place Braeden Archambault, and Chase Lembo made a big play picking off a base runners.
VOLLEYBALL
Connell dominates
Griffin Connell notched 14 kills to lead Andover to a 3-0 win over North Andover last Monday. Alex McNally added eight kills, five blocks and three aces, Marco Gomez Cabo had 31 assist and Enzo Masters chipped in with 18 digs for the winners.
...
Despite 14 service points and four aces for David Gao, Andover fell to MVC power Haverhill 3-1 last Wednesday. Enzo Masters notched 18 digs, Alex McNally had seven blocks and Griffin Connell added 14 service points for the Warriors.
BOYS LACROSSE
Duo net three
Ben Redlener and Tyler Lareau each scored three goals to lead Andover to a 16-5 win over Methuen last Wednesday. JP Guinee notched a game-high four goals and Finn Beam continued to star in net with 14 saves for the winners.
GIRLS TENNIS
Warriors sweep
Rachel Chen (6-2, 6-1), Mia Thomas (6-0, 6-0) and Valerie Chu (6-2, 6-0) each scored singles victories to lead Andover to a 5-0 win over Chelmsford last Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
O’Brien notches four hits
Kerin O’Brien had a triple among her four hits, helping Andover top rival North Andover 5-3 on Saturday. Adelaide Weeden and Maddie Parrish sparked the Golden Warriors at the top of the order, combining for five hits and four runs scored.