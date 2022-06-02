BOYS TRACK
Chris Worthley won the pole vault with a 12-6, Tyler Drummey was third (12-6 on attempts) and Ryan Swanson was sixth (12-0) to lead Andover at the MIAA Division 1 Track Championship on Sunday.
Colin Kirn added a third-place finish in the 800 (1:58.83).
GIRLS TRACK
Olivia Foster (10-0) and Lily Brown (10-0) tied for second place in the pole vault to lead Andover at the MIAA Division 1 Track Championship on Sunday.
Kathleen Yates was third in the discus (113-0) and fifth in the javelin (104-11). Jodi Parrott was third in the triple jump (35-8) and Molly Kiley was second in the mile (11:17.99) and fourth in the 2-mile (5:13.27).
BOYS TENNIS
Giurgiu battles for win
Andover capped an undefeated MVC campaign by winning its 11th straight league title with a 5-0 victory over North Andover last Monday. The Warriors enter the postseason having won 14 of its 16 matches. Andrei Giurgiu got Andover started with an epic 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7 win at No. 1 singles. Things went easier for Joe Colecchi and Akarsh Janarthanan who combined to win 24 of their combined 27 sets.
GIRLS TENNIS
Warriors stay perfect
Andover dropped Chelmsford, 5-0, to move to a perfect 18-0 last Wednesday. Jennie Wang, Rachel Chen and Mia Thomas rolled through the singles. Eva McKone and Sonika Chaudhary took the No. 1 singles, while Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim were victorious at No. 2.
...
Mia Thomas swept No. 3 singles and Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim won No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-0 as Andover improved to 17-0 by beating Notre Dame 5-0 last Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Gobiel, Carver lead the way
Andover got six goals apiece from Tess Gobiel and Hayley Carver to take out Austin Prep in a shootout, 19-12, last Wednesday.
Jacklyn Brussard had the Warrior hat-trick, and Allie Batchelder came up with six saves in the net for Andover, which moved to 10-7 on the year.
...
Tess Gobiel scored six goals to lead Andover past Methuen 17-13 last Tuesday. Lily Farnham and Hailey Doherty each added three goals and Hayley Carvery scored twice for the winners.
VOLLEYBALL
Owen, Osborn star
Owen Chanthaboun tallied 20 kills and Reuben Osborn tallied 14 service points and four aces as Andover topped North Andover 3-0 last Monday. Enzo Masters added 17 digs for the winners.
...
Despite 12 kills for Dowol Lee, Andover fell to Lexington — the No. 4-ranked team in the state — 3-0 last Thursday. Reuben Osborn added 11 kills and Alex McNally had five blocks for the Warriors.
BASEBALL
Gibson wins it with bunt
Brian Gibson‘s perfect suicide squeeze plated two runs as Andover defeated Pentucket 2-0 in the consolation game of the Jim Genoulis Peabody Tournament on Sunday. Chase Lembo was the winning pitcher, throwing a complete game shutout, striking out six.
...
Despite three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for Brian Gibson, Andover fell to Lowell 10-9 last Thursday. Evan Brenner and Chase Lembo each added two RBIs for the Golden Warriors.
...
Jackson Brown was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, but Andover lost to Wakefield 5-4 on Saturday. Chase Lembo scored a run and drove in another.
BOYS LACROSSE
Andover earns win
Andover beat Methuen 10-5 last Tuesday. No scorers were reported.