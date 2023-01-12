Adrian Luck (132 pounds) and Will Sheehan (182 pounds) each went 4-0 as Andover beat Lowell (39-29), Ludlow (59-21) and Nashoba (63-12) but fell to Milford (40-29) on Saturday. Adding 3-1 days were Yandel Morales (106), Jason Ballou (120), Sandro Luck (138) and Stephan Medeiros (220).
Jason Ballou (120 pounds) avenged a loss to Jackson Gearin at the Lowell Holiday Tournament, taking a 13-1 lead, before pinning him in 5:14 as Andover beat Billerica 72-12 last Wednesday. Jason Osborne (285 pounds) scored a pin in 0:23, Stephan Medeiros (220 pounds) had a pin in 1:00 and Anthony Archambault (152 pounds) held on for a pin in 5:52 for the winners.
SWIMMING
Giles leads the way
Ivan Giles won the 100 butterfly (57.84) and 100 backstroke (59.09) Alexander McNally won the 50 freestyle (24.14) and they teamed with Yiwei Wang and William Moulson to win the 200 medley relay as Andover beat Central Catholic 92-71 on Friday. Luke Suh added a win in the 200 freestyle (1:57.01).
GYMNASTICS
Kim, Bresnick star
Amanda Kim took third in the vault (9.1), beam (8.7) and all-around (37.9) to lead Andover to a 140.9-134.95 win over Tewksbury on Dec. 29. Gabby Bresnick continued to dominate, winning the beam, bars, floor and all-around.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Freshman shines
Freshman Luka Palermo tallied 10 points as Andover defeated Dracut 66-42 last Tuesday. Ryan MacLellan notched a team-high 17 points while Rohit Srinivasan added eight points for the winners.
Rohit Srinivasan scored 10 points, but Andover fell to archrival Central Catholic 57-46 on Friday. Ryan MacLellan added a team-best 13 points and Chase Lembo had nine points for the Warriors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Foley nets 17
Anna Foley notched a game-high 17 points as Andover beat Bridgewater-Raynhan 44-31 on Friday. Marissa Kobelski added 11 points and Amelia Hanscom scored 10 points for the winners.