Wrestling
Andover placed second to superpower Mt. Anthony of Vermont at the 15-team Londonderry Invitational wrestling meet on Saturday. Golden Warrior winners were Yandel Morales at 106 pounds, Jonathan Davila at 152, Max McNeeley at 160 and Yasser Maita at 220.
James Archambault (160 pounds) scored a pin in 0:45 and Jonathan Davila (152 pounds) battled for a pin in 4:41 as Andover topped Haverhill 49-28 last Wednesday. Jason Ballou (120 pounds) added a pin in 1:06 and Hussain Mahesri scored a 14-0 major decision.
Five Andover wrestlers went 2-0 on the day as the Golden Warriors beat Nobles (45-36) but lost to New England powerhouse Timberlane (48-24) in a muti-meet last Saturday.
Yandel Morales (106/113 pounds), Jason Ballou (120 pounds), Nick Archambault (126 pounds), Jonathan Davila (152 pounds) and Jason Osborne (heavyweight) each scored a pair of wins for the Warriors.
Girls Basketball
Foley leads rivalry win
Anna Foley scored a game-high 19 points as Andover beat archrival Central Catholic 50-37 in its season-opener on Friday. Amelia Hanscom added 16 points for the winners.
Gymnastics
Bresnick takes two
Gabriella Bresnick won the beam (9.4) and floor exercise (9.2) and placed second in the vault (9.05), bars (8.9) and all-around (36.55) as Andover edged Haverhill 136.1-135.05 on Sunday. Molly Foster added a second in the beam (9.3) and Sophia Tran was third in the bars (8.6) for the winners.
Girls Hockey
Adams, McLean net two
Lauren Adams and Rose MacLean each scored twice as Andover beat rival Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover 4-2 on Saturday.
Bella DiFiore scored her first career varsity goal, and Rose MacLean added a goal as Andover beat Shrewsbury 2-1 last Thursday.
Eliza O’Sullivan scored a goal, assisted by Lauren Adams, but Andover lost to Malden 2-1 in its season-opener last Sunday.
Boys Swimming
Campbell, Malinovski shine
Henry Campbell won the 200 IM (2:06.78), Matvey Malinovski took the 50 freestyle (23.22) and they teamed with Will Moulson and Ivan Giles to take the 400 freestyle relay (3:36,07) as Andover beat Lowell-North Andover 92-68 on Saturday. Davis Blanch won the diving (169.80) and Patrick Soong took the 100 breaststroke (1:06.31) for the winners.
Matvey Malinovski won the 200 IM (2:05.73) and 100 butterfly (58.01) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:35,13) but Andover was edged by Acton-Boxboro 91-89 last Tuesday. Henry Campbell added win in the 500 freestyle (5:03.14) and joined Malinovski, Will Moulson and Eric Xu on the winning 200 freestyle relay.
Boys Hockey
Bucci breaks through with two
Joe Bucci scored twice, his first two varsity goals, as Andover rolled past Shrewsbury 6-1 on Saturday. Also potting their first varsity tally were Ryan Magner and Brendan Murnane. Nate Byers and Tyler Walles each added a score.
Braeden Archambault scored two goals, but Andover dropped its season-opener to Waltham 4-2 last Thursday.
