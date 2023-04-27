Friday, April 28

Boys Lacrosse

Haverhill at Andover, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Methuen at Andover, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Andover at Haverhill, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Softball

Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 1

Baseball

North Andover at Andover, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Andover at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Billerica at Andover, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

O’Bryant at Andover, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2

Boys Lacrosse

Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Andover at Billerica, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Baseball

Andover at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Andover at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 4

Boys Tennis

Lowell at Andover, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Andover at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Baseball

Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Wellesley at Andover, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Dracut at Andover, 5 p.m.

