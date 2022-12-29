It was a truly memorable year for Andover High School sports in 2022.
This was a year that saw another field hockey state title, a return to the girls basketball state championship game and a boys hoops journey to the Final Four.
The year saw the football team earn a league title and a rivalry win a decade in the making, brilliant performances on the track and cross country trails, links and so much more.
So, before the calendar turns to a new year, lets take a look back at some of my biggest memories from 2022:
FIELD HOCKEY DYNASTY
If there was any doubt before, it became official this past fall — Andover field hockey is a dynasty.
The Golden Warriors dominated their way to a 22-1-0 record and a second straight state championship with a 1-0 victory over Walpole in the state game.
In the last two seasons, Andover is a stunning 45-1-0 and has twice topped Walpole for the title.
Over the past 12 seasons, under 25-year head coach Maureen Noone, the Golden Warriors have won five state titles — 2010, 2011, 2017, 2021 and 2022. Winning nearly half the titles certainly qualifies as a dynasty.
Leading the most recent edition were the likes of All-Scholastics Columbia University recruit Emma Reilly and Rose MacLean, along with players like goalie Adelaide Weeden and defender Rose Memmolo.
And the team should be back at it next fall.
BASKETBALL BRILLIANCE
Three years ago, Andover girls basketball’s suffered heartbreak when its Division 1 state championship game was cancelled at the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing them to share the title. and 2021 was no better, as Massachusetts ruled that there would be no postseason.
Finally, last winter, the same group that were varsity freshman in 2018-19 finally got the chance to play in the championship.
The Golden Warriors finally broke through, rolling to a 21-2 record and a berth in the Division 1 state championship game in 2022, played at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. They beat archrival Central Catholic in the semifinals.
Leading the way for Andover was Anna Foley, who was named an All-Scholastic and Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 co-MVP. The 6-foot-3 forward scored a team-high 16.9 points per game, while adding 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks per game.
Also excelling were Amelia Hanscom, who averaged 14.3 points and 7 rebounds a game, while Marissa Kobelski led a relentless full-court press that helped Golden Warriors limit opponents to 34.3 points a game. She averaged 6.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals per game and was All-MVC Division 1 second team.
And all three are back this winter.
Another key contributor on the court, Tess Gobiel, scored her 100th career goal in lacrosse, helping the Warriors beat North Andover for the first time since 2017.
DOUBLE FAZIO BREAKTHROUGH
Last winter was also a special one for the Andover boys basketball team, which advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in head coach David Fazio‘s 30-year tenure as head coach. The Warriors crushed Wachusett Regional 75-36 to reach the milestone .
At the center of that success was Andover’s center, Aidan Cammann. The now-Harvard freshman averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists per game last winter. The Merrimack Valley Conference Large School co-MVP finished with just under 1,000 points for his career. In four playoff games, he averaged 22.5 points.
Ryan MacLellan, a junior three-year starter, averaged 16 points a game, while old school bigman Logan Satlow averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds a night.
The fall also turned out to be a special one for Fazio, as his golf team placed third in a stacked Division 1 North sectional. Noah Farland tied for second overall there (1-under 71), and followed that with a third at Division 1 states (2-over 74).
FOOTBALL FANTASTIC
It truly is the end of an era for Andover High football, saying goodbye to the likes of four-year starters QB Scotty Brown and running back/linebacker Lincoln Beal. But they saved their best for last.
The two helped lead Andover to a 10-1 record and the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 title. The Warriors also beat archrival Central Catholic for the first time since 2012, and their lone blemish was to eventual state champion St. John’s Prep.
Brown finished the fall with 1,850 passing yards, 22 touchdowns throws and just three total interceptions. He also led the Golden Warriors in rushing with 862 yards and 11 touchdowns on 125 carries.
The UMass Lowell baseball recruit finished his football career with 5,151 passing yards — second to E.J. Perry IV in school history — 50 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions. He also rushed 455 yards for 2,163 yards and 33 TDs.
Beal recovered from preseason ankle injury that cost him three games to run for 741 yards on just 87 carries (8.5 yards per rush) and 17 touchdowns. He finished his career with 2,703 yards and 38 TDs rushing and 115 catches for 2,039 yards and 21 TD.
RUNNING TO SUCCESS
Last winter was a brilliant one for record-setting track star Jodi Parrott. The then-senior won the MSTCA Northeast Invitational in 8.50, the MVCs in 8.45, the Division 1 States in 8.33 and the New Englands in a blazing 8.21. She also took second at All-States in 8.42. She placed third at All-States (18-1) and fifth at New Englands (17-10.25) in the long jump. She was on Andover’s 4x200 squad which won All-States (1:46.72).
Teammate Molly Kiley also excelled. Last winter, she won the Division 1 title in the 2-mile (11:09.61), and in the spring was second at Division 1s in the same event (11:09.63). She also won the MVC title in the mile (5:12.87). In cross country, she was fourth in the 5,000 (17:57.2) at the Bay State Invitational.
SWIMMING STAYS ON TOP
Another year meant another classic season for the Andover High swim team. The Golden Warriors finished second at North sections, led by All-Scholastic Michaela Chokureva, who finished first in the 200 IM (2:04.56) and the 100 freestyle (50.15) and joined Maya Flatley, Amelia Barron and Jaclyn Ambrose to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.20).
The Golden Warriors were again second at Division 1 states. Chokureva dominated the two freestyle sprints, clocking in at 23.22 seconds to win the 50 and 50.27 in the 100.