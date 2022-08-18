Another quality season for the Andover Legion team ended last Thursday night in the finals of the Commissioner’s Cup State Championship Tournament.
In an era where Legion programs are wilting around the region and the state, you have to give credit to coach Joe Iarrobino for what he’s done in Andover with Post 8.
Iarrobino has always professed Andover first, and the players there certainly understand that sentiment.
Iarrobino asks for his players to take summer ball seriously, and it shows. They practice with purpose and play hard, all with the idea for what Legion ball is about — getting better for your next school season.
Guys like Joe Bucci, Evan Brenner, PJ Reming, Jackson Brown, John Bessette and Terry Morrissey all had big summers for the 17-5 Post 8 crew.
It also helped that Andover picked up an ace pitcher in Louis Cespedes when Lawrence Post 15 did not field a team this summer.
Iarrobino has adjusted to the times. Most all Legion games are held during the week now, so to allow athletes to play with AAU teams on the weekend.
In this time of travel ball domination, it’s great to see the Legion tradition being held in such high regard.
...
Andover Post 8 edged Belchertown 9-8 in an elimination game in the State American Legion Baseball Commissioners Cup Final Eight last Wednesday.
Louis Cespedes proved to once again be the hero on the mound for Post 8.
Griffin Bucci started, but had to leave the game in the third inning due to illness. Terry Morrissey relieved Bucci, and went 1 2/3 innings.
Cespedes came in to start the fourth — with Andover trailing 7-4 — and went the distance to earn the win. He allowed just one earned run on two hits, while striking out eight
Andover tied the game 7-7 in the sixth, then both teams scored in the seventh to push the game into extra innings.
Post 8 took the lead in the ninth, when John Bessette singled and scored on a Terry Morrissey‘s sacrifice fly.
In the bottom of the ninth, Cespedes retired the first two batters, before getting into some trouble. But Cespedes bore down and struck out the next batter to seal the win.