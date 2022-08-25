Andover’s E.J. Perry IV received his first action in a professional football game, entering the Jacksonville Jaguars’ preseason game with the Steelers in the fourth quarter on Friday.
Perry was 6 for 11 for 92 yards and one interception.
One report out of Jacksonville called it a “mixed bag” in his preseason, debut completing a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Tim Jones that turned into a 51-yard gain.
Two plays later, though, Perry threw an interception on a play when he and the receiver were on a different page with the receiver going out and Perry throwing inside.
Perry, a mobile QB who is noted for his running as well, did not attempt any rushes.
Overall, not a bad performance in his first game.
Perry was released at the start of camp after suffering an injury, but re-signed a week later after he was deemed healthy.
The ex-Andover High record-setter previously drew praise from Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.
“At the quarterback position, I’ve always sort of adopted the philosophy of if you can find a guy that can come in, whether he’s your third or your fourth guy, and add the competition, add the value, I keep bringing that up, but that’s what we do,” SI.com quoted Pederson saying during rookie minicamp in May.
“When you can get a guy like (Perry) in here, we loved his tape. He was a guy that we even had (Quarterbacks Coach) Mike McCoy, (assistant QB coach) Andrew Breiner and some of my assistant coaches talk to prior to the draft and had some meeting time with him, just get to know him a little bit. Then we were fortunate to get him and get him in here and get him going.”
Fun fact, Perry faced the Steelers, which features starting tight end Pat Freiermuth, who starred for Brooks School in North Andover.
Oppenheim good performance in opener
Another Andover athlete competing on the national stage, golfer Rob Oppenheim, had a good weekend at the Albertson’s Boise Open as the Korn Ferry Tour’s “playoffs” began last week.
It was the first of three tournaments in which the top 25 players in points over that span earning their PGA Tour card for 2023.
Oppenheim shot four pretty good rounds of 67, 69, 68 and 68 finishing at 12-under par.
He finished in the top 35, which means he will need at least one elite performance over the next two rounds in next week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship.