Regardless of what unfolds in June, the 2023 Andover High softball season has to be looked at as a major step forward.
The Warriors closed out the regular season with an impressive two out of three run, locking down an 8-12 record. When the Division 1 State Tournament pairings are announced this week, they will be, barring some major shock, in the field, with a chance to make some noise.
Last Wednesday night, the Warriors headed up to Salisbury to take on Cape Ann League large school champion Triton Regional. It was a soggy night but Andover never stopped battling. Down 15-7 in the fifth inning to the No. 7 ranked team in Division 3, Andover rallied for a 20-16 win.
From there, it was on to the Methuen Invitational Tournament. If Andover High needed a confidence boost as it preps for states, the Warriors got it there, going 1-1 including one of the more dramatic wins of the seasons.
Friday night, the Warriors got hits from Alyssa Sellinger, Katie O’Brien, Eliza Rousseau and Arla Fraser but fell to Methuen, the No. 8 rated team in Division 1, 12-0.
Saturday, it was time for Andover to show its resilience, and the Warriors did, tripping up North Andover, the No. 12 team in the most recent rankings, 5-4, in nine innings.
The teams were knotted at 3-3 into the decisive frame.
Ava Vieira blooped a double to start things for the Warriors. Adelaide Weeden’s single was misplayed, allowing Vieira to score. Weeden moved to third on a ground out and scored on Alyssa Sellinger’s sac bunt.
The Knights, now 12-7, weren’t done. Jess Mangiameli beat out an infield hit and moved to second on an error. Eliza Rousseau saved the Warriors from potential disaster with a great grab on a liner to center. Jenna Roche’s RBI hit sliced the margin in half, but the Warriors buckled down – again with great defense – as Sellinger, at third, stabbed a hot shot and fired to first to lock up the win and end the Andover regular season on a high at 8-12.
Depending on how many teams ultimately qualify for the Division 1 Tournament, there is a chance that Andover could host a preliminary game later this week. If the Warriors don’t, they will likely be on the road for a Round of 32 game early next week.