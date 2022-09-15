GIRLS SOCCER
Vi-Quan Bach and Arianna Schwinn-Clanton each scored a pair of goals as Andover opened its season by topping Tewksbury 5-1 last Tuesday. Ella Hoffenberg chipped in with the other goal for the winners.
Hannah Jordan, Ella Hoffenberg and Ari Schwinn-Clanton each scored a goal and the Andover defense surrendered just one late shot on goal as the Golden Warriors beat Haverhill 3-0 last Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Miele paces big win
Sophia Miele tallied 18 service points, five aces and 10 digs as Andover opened its season with a 3-1 win over Acton-Boxboro last Tuesday. Maddie Robertson added 16 service points and three aces and Marissa Kobelski had 13 kills and two blocks for the winners.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Stubler, Andover roll
Andover’s Peter Stubler (17:59), Colin Kirn (18:07), Jacob Chisholm (18:07), Teddy Salamone (18:31) and Robert Kenny (18:32) grabbed the top five spots as the Golden Warriors rolled past Lawrence 15-50 last Wednesday.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Kiley dominates
Molly Kiley picked up where she left off last spring, rolling to victory in 19:40 as Andover swept Lawrence 15-50 last Wednesday. Mary Lonergan (21:31), Livy Vives (22:29) and Zoie Zeng took spots 2-4 for the winners.
BOYS SOCCER
Ardito scores winner
Tyler Ardito scored the game’s lone goal, and Nil Castro-Rovira made it stand up with nine saves as Andover downed Chelmsford 1-0 last Thursday.
Tyler Ardito scored twice as Andover played Lowell to a 3-3 tie last Tuesday. Ali Kamal added the other Golden Warrior goal, and Nil Castro-Rovira made six tops for the winners.
FIELD HOCKEY
Warriors fall short
Despite a Bella DiFiore goal, defending Division 1 champion Andover fell short to defending Division 3 champ Watertown 2-1 on Saturday.