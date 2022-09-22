GIRLS SWIMMING
Amelia Barron won the 100 backstroke (1:04.37) and joined Aneesa Hazarika, Gaby McDonough and Jacki Ambrose to take the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.5) as Andover edged Methuen 95-91 on Friday. Maya Flatley took the 50 freestyle for the Golden Warriors’ other victory, as Andover’s depth clinched the win.
Amelia Barron won the 200 IM (2:19.67) and 100 backstroke (1:04.62) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays as Andover beat Central Catholic 95-73 last Wednesday. Michaela Chokureva took the 200 freestyle (1:56.55) and 100 butterfly (57.01) and swam on both freestyle relays and Jacki Ambrose won the 100 freestyle (58.17) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.29).
VOLLEYBALL
Waldinger leads the way
Adrie Waldinger scored team-highs with 14 service points and two blocks to lead Andover to a 3-0 win over Billerica last Monday. Lila Sipley added nine digs, Sophia Pierce added 13 assists and Marissa Kobelski had eight kills for the winners.
Erin Workman led Andover in service points (13), aces (3) and digs (7) as the Golden Warriors bested Dracut 3-0 last Wednesday. Marissa Kobelski continued to star with 13 kills and two blocks and Sophia Pierce chipped in with 13 assists.
Marissa Kobelski notched 15 kills and two blocks as Andover downed Lawrence 3-0 on Friday. Erin Workman added 15 service points and nine blocks and Sophia Miele added 10 service points and two aces for the winners.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cedorchuk, Batchelder net two
Brooke Cedorchuk and Mia Batchelder each scored twice as Andover rolled past Lowell 7-0 last Wednesday. Bella DiFiore, Emma Reilly and Scarlet Glass each scored once for the winners.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hoffenberg, Gaetano find the net
Ella Hoffenberg and Sophia Gaetano each scored a goal and Ainsley Napolitano needed to make just one save for the shutout as Andover topped North Andover 2-0 last Tuesday.
Ainsley Napolitano made five saves as Andover played Billerica to a 0-0 tie last Thursday.
Vi Quan Bach scored a goal, but Andover fell to NEC foe Masconomet 2-1 on Saturday. Ainsley Napolitano made two saves for the Golden Warriors.
BOYS SOCCER
Andover blanked
Despite eight saves for Nil Castro-Rovira, Andover fell 1-0 to Billerica last Thursday.
Andover fell to North Andover 1-0 last Tuesday.